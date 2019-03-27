IPL 2019 | Dew Made Our Chase Slightly Easier: Dhoni

Loading...
"Wicket turned more than expected but in the second innings there was just enough dew to make it slightly better for batsmen," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.
"Bowlers did a great job to restrict them to below 150. Our batsmen prefer a bit of pace on the bat and we look a slightly better side when that happens," he added.
"Losing Ngidi was a big blow as he was the fastest bowler we had but other than that we have all our bases covered. I never thought we could be a good fielding side but focus is on being a safe fielding side. We might leak a few runs but make up for that with our experience. We haven't seen a lot of death in the last two games, so there are still areas for us to work on but overall it was a good victory."
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer felt his team were short by 10-15 runs but said there were still plenty of positives.
"The pitch was really tough, especially for the new batsmen. It was turning and holding up, that's also why we decided to bat first. We were 10-15 runs short but we could have restricted them in the powerplay. There are lots of positives to take from this game," said Iyer.
Shane Watson was named man-of-the-match for his blistering 44 off 26 balls.
"The wicket was a bit better than in Chennai so it was good to get a few from the middle. Don't think I will bowl much as I got a calf injury leading upto Big Bash. I'm just trying to be fit enough for batting," he said.
First Published: March 27, 2019, 12:18 AM IST