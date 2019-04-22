Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Blitzkrieg Leaves Twitter Awestruck

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
(Credit: IPLT20)

MS Dhoni nearly did the impossible for Chennai Super Kings but Royal Challengers Bangalore held onto their nerve to win the game by 1 run.



















Earlier, Virat Kohli was dismissed early by Deepak Chahar and AB de Villiers threatened but holed out in the deep.











Patel anchored the innings with a fifty and despite Chennai taking a few wickets towards the end, fireworks from Moeen Ali saw Bangalore post 161 on board.










In reply, Dale Steyn got Bangalore off the perfect start as he got rid of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the very first over.



















MS Dhoni scored a fifty with good support from Ambati Rayudu but always had to too much to do towards the end. He though almost won it for them, needing 26 runs from the last over, he scored 24.















chennai super kingsipl 2019MS Dhoniparthiv patelRoyal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: April 22, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
