IPL 2019 | Dhoni Blitzkrieg Leaves Twitter Awestruck

That was special from Dhoni. 26 needed of the last over and nearly pulling it off. #RCBvCSK

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2019



Good News: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set for the World Cup. #GOAT 🐐



— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 21, 2019





It would be nice to be a fly on the wall in the @RCBTweets dressing room. Starting the match from a must win situation to winning on the last ball. Yet again a last over finish for them. Phew!!! All @IPL #RCBvCSK

— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 21, 2019



Mahi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.....his calmness in a run-chase is a case-study. Kya player hai boss 🙇♂️ #RCBvCSK #IPL #Dhoni



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019





What a knock by @msdhoni , you just feel for him after being so close yet so far! almost pulled of a miracle but now the cracks in CSKs batting is clear, need someone to support him up the order. What a match in the end #CSKvsRCB #Ipl2019



— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 21, 2019





Uff! Some game! Cricket needs Dhoni to write its scripts.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019



Kohli averages 10 against CSK, post their return.



— Rohit (@pointerness) April 21, 2019





Du Plessis doesn't Faf around on the field.. He really makes some extraordinary effort..#RCBvCSK @StarSportsIndia @Live_IPL12

— wv raman (@wvraman) April 21, 2019



Sir Jadeja Strikes. Judged to perfection by Fantastic Faf. One of the safest hands. #RCBvCSK



— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 21, 2019





Splendid delivery by Deepak Chahar to dismiss Virat Kohli! The #RCB captain chased one that was always going away. How often has D Chahar moved the white ball so well in IPL? #RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB

— Devarchit (@Devarchit) April 21, 2019



Faf du plessis single handedly making the dad's army look young. #RCBvCSK



— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) April 21, 2019





Flying @faf1307 !!! What a catch 👏👏Absolutely brilliant !

— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 21, 2019



RCB, look at the bight side, with 161, you just scored 2.3 times your earlier score vs CSK.#RCBvCSK



— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 21, 2019





Steyn's the best pacer since Wasim Bhai. Gotta savour what little is left of him.

— Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) April 21, 2019



What a ball #SteynGun ... That one is staying in memory for a while.



— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 21, 2019





Steynnnnnnnn 😍

— Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) April 21, 2019



Dale Steyn, You Beauty, what a beast of a first over! #RCBvCSK



— Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) April 21, 2019





Can’t express ! What a ball ! What an over ! @DaleSteyn62

— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 21, 2019



2 back to back fast bowler classics,

-Fast outswinger caught at slips

-A full and strait delivery when the batsman is expecting a short one ...

Steyn on fire🔥 .. match on here... #RCBvsCSK #IPL #IPL2019



— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 21, 2019





Give Kohli three proper quicks and he looks a different captain!

— cricBC (@cricBC) April 21, 2019



29 off 29 and then getting out out instead of selfishly continuing on till the last over. Master World Cup-clinching innings.#IPL2019 #RCBvCSK



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 21, 2019





Chahal beat Rayudu in all three dimensions there...#RCBvCSK

— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 21, 2019



Are you kidding me! 26 needed off the final over. #MSDhoni almost did it again - single-handedly! Take a bow! RCB win by 1 run. #RCBvsCSK #IPL2019



— Suyash Srivastava (@Syu4u) April 21, 2019





Unbelievable Victory for RCB against CSK after 5 years, Parthiv Patel is the Mann! But what a tremendous knock MSD played tonight. Absolute vintage Dhoni. Nevertheless, it's time to celebrate!

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2019



Dhoni Method. Dhoni Calmness. Dhoni Madness. Dhoni Speech. Dhoni Risk. You can't miss it. What a game! You win some and you lose some but it's the process that matters.#RCBvCSK



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 21, 2019



First Published: April 22, 2019, 12:14 AM IST