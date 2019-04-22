IPL 2019 | Dhoni Blitzkrieg Leaves Twitter Awestruck

That was special from Dhoni. 26 needed of the last over and nearly pulling it off. #RCBvCSK
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2019
Good News: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set for the World Cup. #GOAT 🐐
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 21, 2019
It would be nice to be a fly on the wall in the @RCBTweets dressing room. Starting the match from a must win situation to winning on the last ball. Yet again a last over finish for them. Phew!!! All @IPL #RCBvCSK
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 21, 2019
Mahi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.....his calmness in a run-chase is a case-study. Kya player hai boss 🙇♂️ #RCBvCSK #IPL #Dhoni
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019
Take a breathe! Amazing @IPL cricket #RCBvCSK
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) April 21, 2019
What a knock by @msdhoni , you just feel for him after being so close yet so far! almost pulled of a miracle but now the cracks in CSKs batting is clear, need someone to support him up the order. What a match in the end #CSKvsRCB #Ipl2019
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 21, 2019
Uff! Some game! Cricket needs Dhoni to write its scripts.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019
Earlier, Virat Kohli was dismissed early by Deepak Chahar and AB de Villiers threatened but holed out in the deep.
Kohli averages 10 against CSK, post their return.
— Rohit (@pointerness) April 21, 2019
Du Plessis doesn't Faf around on the field.. He really makes some extraordinary effort..#RCBvCSK @StarSportsIndia @Live_IPL12
— wv raman (@wvraman) April 21, 2019
Sir Jadeja Strikes. Judged to perfection by Fantastic Faf. One of the safest hands. #RCBvCSK
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 21, 2019
Splendid delivery by Deepak Chahar to dismiss Virat Kohli! The #RCB captain chased one that was always going away. How often has D Chahar moved the white ball so well in IPL? #RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB
— Devarchit (@Devarchit) April 21, 2019
Patel anchored the innings with a fifty and despite Chennai taking a few wickets towards the end, fireworks from Moeen Ali saw Bangalore post 161 on board.
Faf du plessis single handedly making the dad's army look young. #RCBvCSK
— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) April 21, 2019
Flying @faf1307 !!! What a catch 👏👏Absolutely brilliant !
— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 21, 2019
RCB, look at the bight side, with 161, you just scored 2.3 times your earlier score vs CSK.#RCBvCSK
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 21, 2019
In reply, Dale Steyn got Bangalore off the perfect start as he got rid of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the very first over.
Steyn's the best pacer since Wasim Bhai. Gotta savour what little is left of him.
— Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) April 21, 2019
What a ball #SteynGun ... That one is staying in memory for a while.
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 21, 2019
Steynnnnnnnn 😍
— Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) April 21, 2019
Dale Steyn, You Beauty, what a beast of a first over! #RCBvCSK
— Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) April 21, 2019
Can’t express ! What a ball ! What an over ! @DaleSteyn62
— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 21, 2019
2 back to back fast bowler classics,
-Fast outswinger caught at slips
-A full and strait delivery when the batsman is expecting a short one ...
Steyn on fire🔥 .. match on here... #RCBvsCSK #IPL #IPL2019
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 21, 2019
Give Kohli three proper quicks and he looks a different captain!
— cricBC (@cricBC) April 21, 2019
MS Dhoni scored a fifty with good support from Ambati Rayudu but always had to too much to do towards the end. He though almost won it for them, needing 26 runs from the last over, he scored 24.
29 off 29 and then getting out out instead of selfishly continuing on till the last over. Master World Cup-clinching innings.#IPL2019 #RCBvCSK
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 21, 2019
Chahal beat Rayudu in all three dimensions there...#RCBvCSK
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 21, 2019
Are you kidding me! 26 needed off the final over. #MSDhoni almost did it again - single-handedly! Take a bow! RCB win by 1 run. #RCBvsCSK #IPL2019
— Suyash Srivastava (@Syu4u) April 21, 2019
Unbelievable Victory for RCB against CSK after 5 years, Parthiv Patel is the Mann! But what a tremendous knock MSD played tonight. Absolute vintage Dhoni. Nevertheless, it's time to celebrate!
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2019
Dhoni Method. Dhoni Calmness. Dhoni Madness. Dhoni Speech. Dhoni Risk. You can't miss it. What a game! You win some and you lose some but it's the process that matters.#RCBvCSK
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 21, 2019