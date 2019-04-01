IPL 2019 | Dhoni Calls for Consistency and Improvement from Chennai

Loading...
“It was very difficult for the finger spinners with the dew, but we were able to rotate our bowlers. As a wrist spinner and with the dew on offer, Tahir did really well,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“I just hope the batsmen can keep performing and the bowlers can improve as the tournament progresses, which is something that tends to happen in the IPL,” he added.
Dhoni, who was also presented with the Man of the Match award for his 46-ball 75, said his slow approach at the start of his innings was due to a partnership being the need of the hour and he was confident the side could pick up the pace later on.
“We wanted to get a partnership going - that was needed. We knew there was some dew on the field. We knew it would get easier as the game progresses," he remarked.
“We bat quite deep and knew we could accelerate in the last few overs, and we wanted to get a partnership going at that time.”
Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, said he was disappointed that his side succumbed to their third loss on the trot but gave full credit to the home team’s performance.
“I am very disappointed. We started off really well in the first ten overs, but what cost us were the last five overs. When MS bats like that it is very difficult for the bowlers," Rahane quipped.
“It was very hard for bowlers to grip the ball after six overs. But Chennai bowled well and they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take responsibility."
Rahane said it was hard to criticise any of his players since the team has played well but did add that his side will need to win the ‘smaller moments’ in the game to experience a change in fortunes.
“We have played well in the last three games but we need to win the smaller moments and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn things around.”
Rajasthan will next take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur on Tuesday while Chennai face a tough away fixture against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.
First Published: April 1, 2019, 1:10 AM IST