IPL 2019 | Dhoni Guides Me on Areas to Capitalise on: Jadeja

Jadeja was also involved in a much-required 43-run stand with MS Dhoni who himself smoked 44* off just 22 deliveries. Jadeja later revealed that the Chennai skipper kept guiding him during the partnership, telling him about the areas he can target.
"He keeps telling me about the areas bowlers are going to bowl to me. He checks the field placements and also tells me about which part of the ground I can target. This is what we were communicating during that partnership," he told his teammate Mohit Sharma during an interaction for the IPL's official website.
Jadeja slammed two fours and as many sixes during his brief stay and played a similar kind of role against Kolkata Knight Riders few games back. The left-hander said he has constantly been putting hard yards at nets and tries to practise keeping match situations in mind.
"It's important to have strength in your body but I have been practicing well. These days I practice keeping match situations in mind and that helps to hit those big shots during crucial junctures of the match."
The left-arm spinner has also been in very good form with the ball in hand. The trio of Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir have hardly given any breathing space to the opposition batsmen, especially at the Chepauk.
Even against Delhi, the trio shared eight wickets between them and Jadeja said the key on this track was to bowl stump-to-stump.
"The ball was turning when I came out to bowl my first over. If there was turn on the surface, it was important for me to keep bowling on stumps as it would make life difficult for all their batsmen.
"Everytime the new batsmen came out, I kept bowling on stumps and it wasn't easy for them. All our spinner kept hitting the right line and length and that led to their middle-order collapse. The outfield was dry and that helped as well."
First Published: May 2, 2019, 12:22 PM IST