IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Absence a Massive Boost For Any Team: Rohit

Dhoni, who missed the game due to fever, was sorely missed by his team as they went down by 46 runs and lost their first match at home this season on Friday.
"It's a massive boost when he is not around but these things are not controllable. His presence does a lot for their team. When you don't have him while chasing, it becomes slightly difficult. They must have felt his absence." Rohit said in the post-match presentation.
"It was a great effort from the team. We had to scrape for every run and every wicket. It was a good toss to lose as we also wanted to bowl first, but we played good cricket."
Rohit also praised young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar who didn't pick a wicket but bowled well on the day, conceding only 21 runs in his 4 overs.
"He's a confident young man and has got the variations and skills. He's a good prospect not only for us but also for India."
The Mumbai skipper was also named man-of-the-match for his knock of 67.
"I had been hitting the ball well but was not getting those big scores.I was never worried, I just kept backing myself and knew that the day will come and today was the day."
Chennai Super Kings captain Suresh Raina meanwhile blamed his side's poor batting for letting the team down once again.
"We thought 155 was chaseable but we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and the middle-overs. Our batsmen need to take more responsibility, our bowlers have performed well throughout the season." said Raina.
"We didn't rotate the strike as well as we should have. It was important to get a look in before targetting the bowlers. We need to figure out as a batting unit what we're doing wrong. We have the powerhitters and the experienced batsmen, hopefully things will fall in place soon."
First Published: April 27, 2019, 12:16 AM IST