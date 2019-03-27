Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Cheers For Him During Match Against DC

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Cheers For Him During Match Against DC

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva, (Instagram)

Loading...
MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva can regularly be seen at cricket grounds all around the country with her mother and Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, cheering her dad on from the stands.

And Chennai Super Kings’ match on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was no different, as the adorable Ziva was present with her mother, willing the team get over the line against the home side.

In this video posted on Twitter by the official CSK account, Ziva can be seen energetically shouting “go papa, come on papa” eliciting laughter from those around her.




We’re not sure if her father could hear her, but it certainly did the job as CSK cruised to a six-wicket win against the home side with Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 32 off 35 balls.
DhoniMS DhoniOff The Fieldzivaziva dhoni
First Published: March 27, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...