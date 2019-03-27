IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Cheers For Him During Match Against DC

Loading...
And Chennai Super Kings’ match on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was no different, as the adorable Ziva was present with her mother, willing the team get over the line against the home side.
In this video posted on Twitter by the official CSK account, Ziva can be seen energetically shouting “go papa, come on papa” eliciting laughter from those around her.
'Paaapaaaaa, comeon papaa!' What better than cheering for your dad at his workplace?! #Ziva #WhistlePodu #Yellove #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/FC5Wxo0GyB— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2019
We’re not sure if her father could hear her, but it certainly did the job as CSK cruised to a six-wicket win against the home side with Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 32 off 35 balls.
First Published: March 27, 2019, 10:31 AM IST