IPL 2019 | Did Not Know How to Celebrate After Dismissing De Villiers: Sherfane Rutherford

The Guyanese all-rounder was in his elements against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla. He hit 28* in just 13 balls which included one four and three sixes to enable Delhi to finish on an absolute high.
Speaking to teammate Keemo Paul for iplt20.com, Rutherford said that the backing he received from head coach Ricky Ponting and the team management has helped him go out and play with a clear thought process.
"Before the game started, the coach came up to me and said, your job is to finish the game. He just backed me up, told me to follow the process and bring the basic that I follow in the nets, out in the game. That's what I did," Rutherford said.
The 20-year-old's batting alone was not his standout performance on the day. The medium pacer shone with the ball too, claiming the all-important scalp of AB de Villiers to dent Bangalore's chase badly. Rutherford admitted to some nerves bowling to the South African but was relieved to get his man.
"I was a bit nervous bowling to Ab de Villiers because we all know he is one of the best hitters in the world," Rutherford remarked. "Getting his wicket was a bit of relief. I was so overwhelmed that I didn't know how to celebrate. My first wickets as well of the IPL so it was a special feeling."
Delhi have sealed their place in the playoffs for the very first time since 2012 and Rutherford was confident the team had it in them to go all the way and win the title.
"I watch IPL every year and Delhi has always been a team which has not finished at the top. To come in this year, I didn't play all of the games but the support has been great and it all contributes to the place we are at. Now we just want to go further and win the tournament," Rutherford said.
First Published: April 29, 2019, 11:47 AM IST