IPL 2019 | Dinesh Karthik Was Telling Players To Be On Their Toes: Sandeep Warrier

But for a while in the Kings XI Punjab batting innings, the shoulders were dropping with Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal going strong in the middle. Skipper Karthik was getting agitated and gave his side a firm dressing down during the first time-out.
“DK was just telling the players to be on their toes. That it was a must-win game and focus on every ball,” KKR paceman Sandeep Warrier told the media after the seven-wicket win over Kings XI on Friday night.
Kerala paceman Warrier, playing just his second match of the season, was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers picking up 2/31 including the prize scalps of Kings XI openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.
“I was looking not to be predictable to Gayle and Rahul. The wicket was just holding at the start. My strength is swinging the ball and I was trying to do that by swinging it both ways initially and mixing it with slower ones,” the young Warrier said.
“First two-three balls I was trying to swing it but it was not happening. So I decided to hit back of the length because it was not coming on to the bat easily. It was bit hard to hit with the new ball and I stuck to that and it worked,” he added.
First Published: May 4, 2019, 10:32 AM IST