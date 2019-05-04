IPL 2019 | Disappointed to Miss Out on a Hat-trick: Amit Mishra

Loading...
“I was disappointed about not being able to get the hat-trick. I told (Trent) Boult later that he should not have jumped as it was a simple catch,” Mishra said at the post match presentation.
Mishra, who finished the league stage with 9 wickets to his name, finished with 3/17 against the Royals.
“My aim is to always try to bowl my stock ball more, because that is important to build pressure. I was unable to get a lot of wickets this season because batsmen are trying to play me out.”
The leg-spinner was crucial to Delhi being able to restrict the Royals to a paltry 115 and captain Shreyas Iyer believes it is important that Mishra keeps believing in his abilities.
“With Mishi bhai (Amit Mishra), I have to keep telling him to back himself with all his experience. It is not difficult because I have been playing with him for five years now. Even though he is experienced, he listens to me. There is no senior or junior in this team at the moment,” Iyer said.
A young captain, Iyer says he and the team have benefited from the bags of experience the seniors in the think tank and among the players bring to the table.
“Our players have become a lot more open and the support staff have given us the freedom to express ourselves. We concentrate on keeping things very simple and that helps.
“It has been amazing with them being around as they carry a lot of experience. Picking their brains has been amazing for all us youngsters and the tips they give us during a match has been great. Shikhar has been great for us and has won us many games and it's good having him around the team.”
While Iyer has enjoyed his stint as skipper, Ajinkya Rahane has had a rather difficult run-in this season. Not only did he not start the season well but also was replaced by Steve Smith only to be re-instated once the Australian left to prepare for the World Cup.
“We didn't bat well, 140-150 would have been challenging. The bowlers gave it all, showed a lot of character,” Rahane said after the match.
“We had a tough season this year. We didn't capitalise on the tough moments, we can't the blame on the boys for today. We need to learn from this and come back stronger next season,” Rahane noted.
“I was confident about my batting but captaincy and batting is different. I always want to do my best and it's all about staying positive and giving your best.”
For the Royals however, youngsters like Riyan Parag have been the silver lining in what has been an otherwise mediocre season.
“Riyan Parag has been exceptional and so has Shreyas Gopal - he always thinks about taking wickets. We play the game with love and passion and it is all about the attitude with which they approach the game.”
Parag, who scored 50 off 49 balls and was the reason behind the Royals’ total making it beyond 100, has now become the youngest ever batsman to score a half-century in the competition.
First Published: May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM IST