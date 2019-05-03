IPL 2019 | Disappointing to Come So Close and Fall Short: Mohammad Nabi

Loading...
"It was disappointing because on this kind of surface, coming so close and losing, it stings. And that has been the case for the whole tournament that we have come close to a win only to fall short in the end," said the all-rounder at the post-match press conference. "Just one match to go and we will give it our all to qualify."
Manish Pandey's blistering 47-ball 71 which included a last-ball six was key in Hyderabad taking the contest into a Super Over. After the initial scratchiness in the tournament, Pandey has turned a corner since being promoted to No.3. In his last four innings, the 29-year-old has slammed three half-centuries and been a key component post David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's departure.
"I think the No.3 position is ideal for Manish Pandey, he has been performing consistently at the spot for the last few games," said Nabi on Pandey. "It is good news for the team as well, as Bairstow and Warner went back so we needed someone to fire and Manish did that."
Nabi (31 in 20) and Pandey stitched a crucial 49-run stand to get Hyderabad, chasing 163, to the doorstep of a win. The duo then fronted up during the Super Over as well but eventually fell short against Jasprit Bumrah, who once again nailed his yorkers to precision. The Afghan praised the Mumbai bowlers insisting they did not give the batsmen much to work with.
"Thinking (in the Super Over) was that there should be one or two big shots because the wicket was pretty easy to play. But everyone knows Bumrah is the best death bowler and he bowled superbly both in the Super Over as well as the 19th over," said Nabi.
"We tried our best in the middle overs but they bowled brilliantly. The ball was also reversing quite a bit for Malinga and Bumrah and they executed their yorkers really well."
First Published: May 3, 2019, 10:08 AM IST