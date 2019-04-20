IPL 2019 | Every Game is a Final, Have to Win All: Smith

Loading...
“We just need to stay focused on the processes, we just need to turn up and win,” Smith said at the post-match presentation.
“Every game's a final, and we have to win each one. Let's hope it turns out well for us.”
Smith was announced as the skipper after the franchise opted to strip Ajinkya Rahane off captaincy duties. The former Australia skipper stepped up in the crucial clash, hitting a match-winning 59 from 48 balls during his side’s run-chase of 162.
“I haven't contributed as much as I would've liked through the tournament and it feels really nice to have gotten the boys over the line. Hopefully we can carry it forward from here.
“We can't worry about others' results, it's just about us and our game. We showed a lot of courage to pull them back to 160 and executed our plans really well. It's never good when you don't take your catches, but Jofra pulled it back really well for us with the ball and was terrific."
Smith also heaped praise on Riyan Parag for his vital innings to give the skipper some breathing space.
"Parag was really impressive; I have been watching him in the nets and with the bat looks like a seasoned campaigner. He's a great kid and has a great future, I hope I was as confident when I was 17," Smith said.
Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma revealed that he was happy with the score his side managed but the home side’s flying start made the defence much stiffer.
“I thought it was a good score on that pitch. It wasn’t the easiest to bat on and I thought 160 was a good score. But once they got off to a good start in the first six overs, it was difficult for us to come back.
“They batted extremely well in the middle overs. They kept the tempo going and never panicked in that situation which allowed them to play freely."
First Published: April 20, 2019, 10:08 PM IST