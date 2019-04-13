Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Everyone is Human: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's Confrontation With Umpires

PTI | Updated: April 13, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Everyone is Human: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's Confrontation With Umpires

Source: AFP

Loading...
Everyone is human, former captain Sourav Ganguly said on Friday night, referring to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's on-field argument with umpires during an IPL game.

Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni escaped a ban and was let off with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires during the IPL encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

"Everyone is human. What stands out is his competitiveness. It's remarkable," was all Ganguly said when asked about the controversy.

Former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup winning captain for his act, saying the CSK skipper set a wrong precedent.

Currently serving as advisor of Delhi Capitals, Ganguly was understandably happy after the visitors had posted a seven-wicket victory over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

"Two out of two against such a good team is outstanding. I am very satisfied," he said. Delhi had also won the the first-leg at home.

Ganguly added, "Everything at Eden is special. This is the best ground, the bet pitch in the country."

Chasing 179, Shikhar Dhawan led with a fluent 97 to power the visitors to a big win.

"I feel we bowled exceptionally well to restrict them for 178. It's actually a 200 wicket," Ganguly said.
ipl 2019MS Dhonisourav ganguly
First Published: April 13, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking