IPL 2019 | ‘Excited to Join Virat, AB And The Boys!’ – Dale Steyn’s Message to RCB Fans

Steyn, who is being brought in as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile expressed his excitement at joining the team, in a video posted by the official RCB Twitter account.
😍😍 #TheSteynGun Fast. Ruthless. Precise. And he's ready to #BringIt!! #PlayBold @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/lzJHMcuV56
— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2019
Steyn has previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament as well.
In the video, he can be heard saying, “Very excited to be coming back to the IPL, been a couple of years since I last played in the IPL and been even longer since I played for RCB. So, very excited to be joining Virat, AB and the boys, Gary, and I’ll see you guys in a couple of days. Cheers guys!”
Steyn’s addition will no doubt add steel to the RCB bowling attack, and the team will hope that he can contribute in turning their fortunes around this season as they languish in the bottom position after having lost all their six matches.
First Published: April 12, 2019, 10:45 PM IST