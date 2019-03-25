IPL 2019 | Exciting to Work with Bowlers of Shami’s Ability: Ryan Harris

Loading...
“It’s been fascinating honestly and good fun. It’s obviously different (coming back as coach) but there are some familiar faces in the management,” Harris told Cricketnext. “It’s a learning curve for me as well but it has been good to spend time with this promising squad.
“My main aim is to work out the plans and make sure every bowler is 100% committed to their and the team’s plans. It’s also important for me to know the guys well to understand when they are up for the challenge and when they aren’t.”
Harris knows what it means to win the title and says that its important for the squad to stay together during the tournament.
“Victory with Deccan Chargers was obviously a fantastic moment. To win the world’s best T20 league in my very first year was special. You need experience to win the title and also a bit of luck. You need to stick together and be committed to your plans,” adds Harris, revealing the key ingredients to success.
One of the bowlers Harris is eager to work with over the course of the season is Indian paceman Mohammed Shami, who has been impressive in his recent white ball stints for India. Shami forms part of a strong Indian fast bowling outfit that performed exceptionally in Australia recently, though Harris says Australia still possess greater depth among their ranks.
“I think he is bowling unbelievably well at the moment, he and Bumrah were standout performers in Australia as well,” Harris says. “His consistency is the key. He bowls good pace with tight lines so I don’t feel he will have to change much from the way he bowls with the red ball. It’s always exciting to work with players of such high ability.
“I might be a bit bias here but I will say our (Australian) attack is pretty good. Indian guys outbowled us and that was the main difference but we have got three or four fast bowlers in the queue. India’s attack is right up there, mainly due to the consistency with which they bowled and pressure they created in Australia.”
With World Cup to follow immediately after the IPL, there has been a lot of talk regarding bowlers workload. In fact, the amount of cricket being played globally has become a talking point with the pressure on fast bowlers constantly increasing. Harris is among those who advocates that T20 cricket should remain peripheral in the international game, with Tests and ODIs taking primacy.
“Playing three formats will become tougher. I’m not sure how Test championship is going to affect the workload, you might see less Test cricket but then countries tend to fill the gap with white-ball cricket which I don’t agree with. I’m a massive fan of Test cricket and ODI cricket is great, but I feel T20 is good for franchise cricket. That’s why you might see teams resting key players unless a T20 World Cup is coming up.” he opines.
Talking about his experience of coaching young Indian bowlers, Harris points out that its important for them to stay grounded.
“I feel young guys here want to bowl fast. To bowl fast consistently, you need to be strong. It takes time as you learn with experience. Take someone like Shami for example, he has bowled a lot of balls and is at a good age as compared to someone like Akshdeep. It also takes time for a bowler to know their game. The important thing is to stay grounded.“ says Harris.
‘The Ryno’ as he was nicknamed during his career was part of one of the finest Australian teams, which whitewashed England 5-0 in Ashes and also won a series in South Africa.
“It was a great time for Australian cricket. Especially after being beaten in England (Australia had lost the Ashes 3-0 earlier) where we thought we were a lot closer than the scoreline suggested, we wanted to put up a good show in front of our own fans. We don’t like losing in Australia. Mitch Johnson was just fantastic, he just came in and scared them I thought. Me and Siddle watched from the other end and kept the pressure.” he says, recalling the historic triumph.
His own career came to a grinding halt due to successive injuries and looking back, Harris had an interesting piece of advice to his younger self.
“I should have probably done a few less night outs,” he says with a laugh.
“Injuries are frustrating and they happen if you are a fast bowler. I didn’t look after myself as well as I should have. As a fast bowler you have to look after your bodies. They are a lot more opportunities now as compared to earlier but you have to treat your body like a shrine. It’s your workspace and you have to look after your workspace.”
First Published: March 25, 2019, 7:43 AM IST