IPL 2019 | 'Fastest Sunset Ever' - Twitter Stunned by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Massive Collapse

Congratulations to @DelhiCapitals for a convincing win over @SunRisers great bowling by @KagisoRabada25 and @Tipo_Morris and ably strangled by @MishiAmit and #KeemoPaul ... @IPL #VIVOIPL #SRHvDC
— Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) April 14, 2019
A few streaks were broken by @DelhiCapitals
- First win by the batting 1st side after 10 matches
- First win by team losing the toss after 10 matches
- First time #SRH have lost back to back at HYD since 2015/16#MakeStatsGreatAgain #SRHvDC #ThisIsNewDelhi #VIVOIPL #IPL2019
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 14, 2019
Rabada is a STAR! Big win for #DC. Gives fillip to prospects of winning the title. Beating #SRH not easy & on their turf even more difficult. Hyderabad didn’t plan run chase properly. Undecided on how much and who to attack. Also Bhui batting ahead of Shankar?! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2019
.@DelhiCapitals has been brilliant on the road. Winning all three away games. Rabada is killing it #SRHvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 14, 2019
Earlier after being asked to bat first, Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals. Many Delhi batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into something substantial.
Decent first knock in #IPL2019 by Munro. Time for Iyer and Pant to do some consolidating work. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 14, 2019
Vijay Shankar owes a bit to Shreyas Iyer, his buddy, for his resurgence after his wilderness last yr under Gambhir's captaincy. Shreyas' elevation to captaincy got him going, a couple of decent outings, and Shankar got his confidence back. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) April 14, 2019
Rishabh Pant, Delhi school of batting representative.
— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) April 14, 2019
Too many soft dismissals for @RishabPant777 this season. Not happy! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2019
And there you go, gets out with a one-handed shot. So frustrating from Pant. Can avoid losing his grip so often surely without compromising his aggression? #IPL2019 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 14, 2019
Chris Morris' erosion as an IPL player has been dramatic - a pale shadow of what he once was.#SRHvDC — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 14, 2019
Kane Williamson is to all intents and purposes a specialist captain, and he's just allowed a no-ball/free hit for not having four men in the 30 yard circle. #IPL #SRHvDC — Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) April 14, 2019
Delhi put up 155 on the board and in the chase, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner shared a 72-run opening stand before Keemo Paul struck thrice to bring his side back in the game.
👀Spot the trend👀 🔝 p'ships for @sunrisers in #IPL2019 185 - Bairstow/Warner v RCB 118 - Bairstow/Warner v KKR 110 - Bairstow/Warner v RR 72 - Bairstow/Warner v DC👈 64 - Bairstow/Warner v DC#MakeStatsGreatAgain #SRHvDC #RiseWithUs #DavidWarner #Bairstow #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 14, 2019
Celebrate it like @PrithviShaw 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/YvP7DW2f3Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019
Kagiso Rabada then struck twice in an over to put the game to bed for Delhi Capitals.
Who would have thought that one day Ganguly and Ponting will intensely celebrate an Australian's wicket together. That's the beauty of the @IPL #IPL2019 #SRHvDC — Salman (@Salman_2911) April 14, 2019
Just loved #dada reaction at the fall of Warner's wicket !! 2001 Australia #Test series revisited :)') @SGanguly99 #SRHvDC — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) April 14, 2019
#KagisoRabada will dominate the world cricket in the years to come... what an athlete. #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL #GameBanayegaName — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 14, 2019
Superheroes from #DC What a star, @KagisoRabada25! Go, win the #IPL2019 @DelhiCapitals #SRHvDC — Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) April 14, 2019
101/2 to 116 all out. Fastest Sunset ever... #SRHvDC — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 14, 2019
8 wickets for 14 runs. Some consolation for 8/7 vs KXIP. WHAT A WIN @DelhiCapitals 🙌🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 14, 2019
First Published: April 14, 2019, 11:56 PM IST