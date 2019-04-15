Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Fastest Sunset Ever' - Twitter Stunned by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Massive Collapse

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 15, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
Source: AFP

What should have been a simple chase became one to forget for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost eight wickets for just 14 runs and Delhi Capitals won the game by 39 runs on Sunday (April 14).




Earlier after being asked to bat first, Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals. Many Delhi batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into something substantial.











Delhi put up 155 on the board and in the chase, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner shared a 72-run opening stand before Keemo Paul struck thrice to bring his side back in the game.





Kagiso Rabada then struck twice in an over to put the game to bed for Delhi Capitals.








Delhi Capitalsipl 2019sunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 14, 2019, 11:56 PM IST
