IPL 2019 | Ferocious Dale Steyn Returns to Add Bite in Royal Challengers Bangalore's Bowling

Steyn returned with figures of 4-0-40-2, and picked up the important wickets of Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill in his spell. Considering how KKR came within two shots of winning the match despite RCB posting a mammoth target of 214, the importance of Lynn’s wicket at the top of the order gets heightened.
Trying to drive the ball through the line, Lynn ended up looping it up to the mid-off region, and RCB captain Virat Kohli made no mistake in lapping it up. Steyn however, could have had his man off the very first ball he bowled when an edge to first slip was put down by Marcus Stoinis.
The wicket of Shubman Gill was similar, as the young Indian batsman seemed to rush his shot, hurried by Steyn’s pace with Kohli taking a good catch running backwards
Back in RCB colours after nine years, Steyn’s pace and swing troubled the KKR batsmen on occasion. On what was a good batting track, he did get hit for boundaries as well, but his attacking approach means he will always be a wicket-taking threat on any pitch.
RCB has been missing that bite in their bowling, and Steyn’s return might just galvanize the team to go on a winning run. Mathematically, they still stand a chance to make it to the playoffs of the IPL, and although it will be tough, it’s not impossible.
Steyn hoped for the same in a chat with fellow team-mate Moeen Ali after the match. “Overall, I’m happy to be back playing for Bangalore and hope to get some momentum for the rest of the tournament with our second win,” he said.
“It would’ve been nicer if it was an easy game tonight! Was a bit of a tight one, but it’s always nice to be back playing against some of the best in the world.”
Steyn is one of the best in the world at his craft as well. Time will tell just how far his influence will go in the remaining matches for RCB.
