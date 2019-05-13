IPL 2019 Final | Irresistible Chahar Works His Magic Yet Again

Loading...
De Kock smashed Chahar for three sixes in a 20-run over which firmly shifted the momentum Mumbai's way.
But Dhoni persisted with his ace pace bowler. He stuck to his guns and continued with Chahar for a third over and the seamer delivered – a maiden-wicket over in the final over of the power-play as Chahar removed the big fish, Rohit Sharma.
This was Chahar's second maiden in IPL 2019, only the second bowler after Jofra Archer this year to bowl more than one maiden. It was also the second time that he had dismissed Rohit Sharma. In 24 balls against the Mumbai skipper, Chahar has conceded just 29 runs while picking him twice and bowling 9 dots.
Chahar bowled as many as 190 dot balls in the season - the most for any bowler.
He is also the third most economical seamer this season with an overall economy of 7.53, with only Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah being more restrictive.
Chahar is the second most successful seamer after Kagiso Rabada (25) this year with 22 wickets. The CSK seamer has been brilliant in the powerplay but on Sunday, he added two more wickets in the final over he bowled - the penultimate over of the innings - to finish with figures of 3/26. He had the dangerous Hardik Pandya trapped in front and also removed his younger cousin, Rahul Chahar giving away just 4 runs.
Chahar has been quite influential in matches where CSK have bowled first. 16 of his 22 wickets this season have come bowling first. This includes the two three wicket-hauls he has this season - against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
In the three previous matches against Mumbai this season, Chahar was largely ineffective taking just one wicket apiece while going at economy rates of 7, 11.5 and 8.57. But in the final, though, the seamer turned up when it mattered the most. With his second best figures this season, Chahar, after being tonked in the powerplay, dented Mumbai and then came back to hurt them further in the death.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 12:06 AM IST