IPL 2019 Final | Pollard Fined For Showing Dissent to Umpires

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 13, 2019, 2:34 AM IST
Umpires speak with Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during the final (Image: IPL)

It was a bitter-sweet day for Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard as he was fined 25 per cent of his match fees, after his side won the IPL for the fourth time. The burly Pollard was penalized for showing dissent to the umpire's call during the first innings of the final between Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings. He admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction.

The incident happened during the 19th over of Mumbai's innings, where they were struggling to score quickly.

After failing to score off the last eight balls, Pollard was visibly unhappy when umpire Nitin Menon did not call a wide off the third ball of the final over bowled by Dwayne Bravo. What made matters worse for Pollard was that he had failed to score off the previous delivery too.

In retaliation, Pollard threw his bat up in the air, which alarmed the umpires. That wasn't all, as on the next ball the Pollard shuffled away from the stumps right till the tramlines and stopped Bravo midway his run up.

That prompted the two umpires — Ian Gould and Menon — to have a word with the batsman.

After the incident, Pollard however managed to up the ante and smashed two boundaries to take Mumbai to 149.

During this IPL season umpires have been in the spotlight due to some controversial decisions that has received widespread criticism from players and fans alike.
First Published: May 12, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
