IPL 2019 Final | MI Youngsters Line Up for Pictures & Autographs with Tendulkar

The dramatic nature of the win – CSK needed 2 runs off the final ball but a slower one from Lasith Malinga saw Deepak Chahar given out LBW – means the final will go down in IPL history as one of, if not the most exciting, summit clashes.
Some of MI’s younger players, however, had another exciting moment to add to their IPL experience: after the final ended, they lined up to take pictures with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar, who serves as mentor for the franchise, was only too happy to oblige picture requests from the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar. He even signed one player’s jersey.
We're all fans of the greatest #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/UW085LxuRA
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2019
Batting first in the final, Mumbai were restricted to 149/8, nowhere close to a par total on a good Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium surface.
The bowlers though had other ideas with Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) and Chahar (1/14) delivering match-winning spells in the second innings.
The icing on the cake was provided by Malinga, who despite being hammered for 41 runs in his first three overs, redeemed himself in the most dramatic fashion defending just eight runs in the last over to overshadow Shane Watson's brilliant 59-ball 80.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 9:32 AM IST