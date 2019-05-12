IPL 2019 Final | Mumbai: Road To The Final

Loading...
They finished the group stages as the top side in the tournament, then got to the final with a crushing win over Chennai Super Kings at their home ground and now are well rested in their pursuit of a fourth IPL title.
Here we look at the road Mumbai took to the final.
vs Delhi Capitals - lost by 37 runs
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - won by six runs
Vs Kings XI Punjab - lost by eight wickets
Vs Chennai Super Kings - won by 37 runs
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - won by 40 runs
Vs Kings XI Punjab - won by three wickets
Vs Rajasthan Royals - lost by four wickets
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - won by five wickets
Vs Delhi Capitals - won by 40 runs
Vs Rajasthan Royals - lost by five wickets
Vs Chennai Super Kings - won by 46 runs
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - lost by 34 runs
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Match Tied (won the Super Over)
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - won by nine wickets
Qualifier 1 - defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets
Another Stutter at the Start
It is no secret that Mumbai have always been shaky starters at the IPL more so in the seasons that they have emerged winners. This year too they started off with a crushing 37-run loss to Delhi in the opening game at Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant slammed 78 off just 27 balls to take Delhi to a mammoth 213/6 in Delhi's 20 overs. Yuvraj Singh and Krunal Pandya tried their best with the bat but could only manage 176 in 19.2 overs.
Mumbai made a good comeback in their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium winning a closely fought contest by six runs. However, they faltered yet against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali losing by eight wickets.
A Hattrick of Wins
After losing two of their first three encounters, the Rohit Sharma-led side regrouped and got back to winning ways. They first got past a rampant Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs, then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs before a Kieron Pollard special got them through in a nail-biting contest against Punjab.
In the process, they also unearthed gems such as Alzarri Joseph, who returned impeccable figures of 6/12 - best-ever in the history of IPL - against Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Tame Mumbai; Mumbai Bounce Back Before Rajasthan Tame Them Again
Jos Buttler was in the thick of things as he slammed an impressive 43-ball 89 to help Rajasthan Royals chase a tough 188-run target with relative ease at the Wankhede Stadium.
However, Mumbai bounced back in the most emphatic fashion as an all-round show by the batsmen helped them chase down a tricky 172-run target at home. against Bangalore. Hardik Pandya was at the centre of the action, thumping a 16-ball 37* to see the side home. In the very next game against Delhi, it was once again Hardik who shone as Mumbai registered a comfortable 40-run win.
But it was Rajasthan who brought Mumbai back to the ground this time at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Steve Smith top-scored with 59* while Riyan Parag Das (43) was equally supportive as Rajasthan chased down 162 set by Mumbai.
El Clasico - Round 2
At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai were in their elements as they trounced the home side by 46 runs. M Vijay scored 38 but there was little support from anyone else as chasing Mumbai's 155/4, the hosts were bundled out for just 109 in 17.4 overs. Mumbai are the only team to consistently breach fort Chepauk and they showed their pedigree yet again.
Mumbai End Group Stage With Back to Back Wins
The sequence started with a win against Hyderabad in a Super Over. Jasprit Bumrah was in his elements to give Mumbai a win in a one-over eliminator. The last game of the group stage for Mumbai was a one-sided affair with the hosts defeating Kolkata convincingly by nine wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Lasith Malinga took three wickets while Bumrah and Hardik returned two wickets each to restrict Kolkata to 133/7. Rohit (55*) and Suryakumar (46*) made the chase a breeze getting home in 16.1 overs with nine wickets in the bag.
Qualifier 1: Mumbai make it 3-0
Three times the two teams met in IPL 2019 and Mumbai made it 3-0 against giants Chennai. Batting first on a slow surface, Chennai could only manage 131/4 in their 20 overs with the help of Ambati Rayudu (42*) and Dhoni (37*). Mumbai never really felt any discomfort in the chase with Suryakumar Yadav slamming 71* in just 54 balls to take his side through to the final by six wickets.
2019 iplIndian Premier Leagueipl 2019MImi road to the finalMI vs CSKMumbai IndiansMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
First Published: May 12, 2019, 8:58 AM IST