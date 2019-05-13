IPL 2019 Final | Rohit in Celebratory Mode as He Dances on a Rap Song

Loading...
After the game, Rohit was seen shaking a leg with teammate Yuvraj Singh on his favourite rap song from the Gully Boy album. The Mumbai Indians posted a video of the same from their official IPL handle. They captioned it as ‘Asli Hitman Se Milaaye Hindustan Ko”.
🎤 "Asli Hitman se milaaye Hindustan ko!" 🎶#OneFamily #Believe #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/DmSQwzz1HB
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 13, 2019
The Indian vice-captain was in a cheerful mood after two months of cricketing action in the IPL. He remarked, “Throughout the tournament, we played some good cricket which was the reason we qualified at the top.”
While he didn’t perform according to expectations in this year’s IPL, scoring at an average of 28.93, his leadership was top notch.
As the Indian team gears up for the World Cup, Rohit will be looking to leave no stone unturned in his preparations. This will be his second appearance in the tournament.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 5:31 PM IST