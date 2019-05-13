Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos
IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI's Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 13, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira

Mumbai Indians became the first four-time champions in the history of the Indian Premier League as they triumphed over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 final in what was an extremely close match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma could not contain his excitement after the umpire raised his finger, running wildly and celebrating even as the stadium erupted due to the exciting nature of the finish.

In a heartwarming moment he even celebrated with his four-month old daughter Samaira, lifting her as high as he could and sometimes even speaking to her.

The MI skipper has lifted the IPL trophy five times – his first title win coming with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers – and this was also his first time lifting the trophy as a father, making it doubly special for him.


Batting first in the final, Mumbai were restricted to 149/8, nowhere close to a par total on a good Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium surface.

The bowlers though had other ideas with Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) and Chahar (1/14) delivering match-winning spells in the second innings.

The icing on the cake was provided by Malinga, who despite being hammered for 41 runs in his first three overs, redeemed himself in the most dramatic fashion defending just eight runs in the last over to overshadow Watson's brilliant innings at the top of the order.
