MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final | Umpires in Spotlight After Controversial Call

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Umpires speak with Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during the final (Image: IPL)

Such is the pressure of an IPL final that even the most experienced of players can’t keep their cool during crunch situations. It was in the 19th over of the summit clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, when Mumbai were struggling to score quickly in the final stages of the innings.

After failing to score off the last eight balls, Kieron Pollard was visibly unhappy when umpire Nitin Menon did not call a wide off the third ball of the final over which was being bowled by Dwayne Bravo. What made matters worse for Pollard was that he had failed to score off the previous delivery too.

In retaliation, Pollard threw his bat up in the air, which alarmed the umpires. That wasn't all, as on the next ball the burly Pollard shuffled away from the stumps right till the tramlines and stopped Bravo midway his run up.

That prompted the two umpires — Ian Gould and Menon — to have a word with the batsman.

After the incident, Pollard however managed to up the ante and smashed two boundaries to take Mumbai to 149.

During this IPL season umpires have been in the spotlight due to some controversial decisions that has received widespread criticism from players and fans alike.
First Published: May 12, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
