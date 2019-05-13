IPL 2019 Final | Watson Batted With Bleeding Knee & Got Six Stitches: Harbhajan

Loading...
“Can you guys see the blood on his knee…he got 6 stitches after the game..got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone. That’s our @srwatson33 Almost pulled it off for us last night,” Harbhajan’s Instagram story read.
Chennai had done the hard work keeping Mumbai to a score of 149 but despite a quick start they lost their way in the middle overs which meant Watson had to bide his time. He combined with Dwayne Bravo to bring his side back in the game and nearly saw them through before being run out with five runs needed in three balls.
It was probably the bleeding knee which hampered his running which saw him get run out. Mumbai ultimately won the thriller by a run.
Watson had scored a century in the IPL 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking CSK to victory for their third title.
Watson struggled through the league phase of IPL 2019 but CSK kept backing him. He came good in the play-offs, scoring half-centuries in the second qualifier and final. Overall, he ended the season with 398 runs from 17 innings.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 11:32 PM IST