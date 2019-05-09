IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace

Loading...
This has resulted in many pace bowlers looking to bowl with pace off the ball to not give batsmen a chance to slam them out of the park. The knuckle ball has been a weapon of choice for many.
However, there have been many pacers who backed their instincts and looked to bowl as fast as they could. Here are 5 bowlers who regularly hit the deck hard in search of wickets.
Kagiso Rabada – He may have been ruled out of the IPL’s knockout stages with a back injury but during the group stages, the South African bowler was terrorising opposition batsmen not only because he was bowling fast but because he was getting regular wickets too – 25 of them, to be precise.
Rabada is considered one of the best pacers in world cricket today and Delhi Capitals’ fans saw first-hand why that is the case. The tall speedster regularly bowled past the 150 km/h mark, troubling batsmen with both his accuracy and the speed at which he came at them.
Navdeep Saini – Royal Challengers Bangalore had yet another disappointing season but Saini was consistently impressive for them. His debut IPL season saw him claim 11 wickets in 13 matches, something that was impressive given just how off-colour their other bowlers looked.
The Delhi pacer took wickets on the regular but what made him stand out was his ability to consistently surpass the 150 km/h mark. His performances didn’t go unnoticed and he was placed on India’s standby list for the 2019 World Cup.
Jofra Archer – The Barbados-born bowler has long had a reputation of being one of the best T20 players around the world and that reputation was born largely off the fact that he could consistently clock high speeds while not erring in line and length.
That was the case this season as well as Archer, turning out for the Rajasthan Royals for the second straight season, troubled batsmen with his raw pace. His exploits with the ball all but led the England & Wales Cricket Board to tweak their residency rules to ensure he could represent them this year.
Jasprit Bumrah – The lanky bowler has long since established himself as a mainstay in the Indian cricket team across formats and his exploits in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians were a large reason why he did. 2019 has seen him continue to churn out the goods consistently.
Bumrah has taken 17 wickets so far this season and regularly hit the late 140s as far as speed was concerned. His good form bodes well for India too as he will be expected to lead the pace attack when the World Cup gets underway at the end of the month.
Prasidh Krishna – The Karnataka pacer played his second consecutive season of IPL cricket for the Kolkata Knight Riders and his speed was consistently in the late 140s, even touching the 150 km/h mark on a couple of occasions.
Krishna didn’t have as strong a season as he would have liked this time around, taking only 4 wickets in the 11 games he played. However, the speed at which he bowls remained consistent and some further seasoning could see him become a solid bowler in the coming years.
First Published: May 9, 2019, 11:31 AM IST