IPL 2019: Five First Time Overseas Players to Watch Out For

Here, we take a look at five overseas talents to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season.
Ashton Turner (Rajasthan Royals)
Turner’s name will still be fresh in the memory of Indian cricket fans, after he single-handedly snatched the fourth ODI between India and Australia at Mohali courtesy his innings of 84 off 43 balls. For starters, that’s a good reference point for supporters of Rajasthan Royals, the franchise he will be turning out for in IPL 2019.
A middle-order batsman who has shown he has the wherewithal to deal with any kind of bowling on flat Indian tracks, Turner was bought by the Royals for his base price of 50 lac. Along with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes, Turner provides a much-needed injection to the team’s batting line-up, and could end up being one of the surprise packages of the tournament.
Jason Behrendorff (Mumbai Indians)
Behrendorff’s inclusion in the list is an interesting one, given that he should not have ideally been on it in the first place. Mumbai Indians had snapped up the tall left-arm quick from Western Australia in last year’s auctions for 1.5 crore, but an injury right before the tournament meant that he did not feature for Mumbai in even one match last year.
Fully fit this year, the 28-year-old has shown that he is adept at swinging the ball both ways in the early part of the innings, and has put in impressive performances for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. When he travelled with the Australian team to India in 2017, his most notable performance came in the second T20I where he picked up four wickets and gave away only 21 runs.
Having picked up 54 wickets in 43 matches in the BBL at a strike rate of 18.1 and an economy rate of 6.78, Behrendorff has proven his abilities in Australian conditions. Mumbai Indians would now be looking forward to him replicating the same performances in IPL 2019.
Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab)
Currently one of the hottest properties in world cricket, Sam Curran shot to prominence for his eye-catching performances against India on their last Test tour of England in 2018. The 20 year-old all-rounder was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping 7.2 crore, 5.2 crore more than his base-price of 2 crore, which goes to show just how highly he is rated.
A clean left-arm action, ability to bowl yorkers at will and handy with the bat toward the end of the innings, Curran will be indispensable to Punjab over the course of the IPL. He is at the point in his career where it is still not clear whether he is a bowler who can bat a bit, or a batsman who can bowl a bit. Perhaps that is indication enough that he can be relied upon with any skill – priceless in a format like T20.
Shimron Hetmyer (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Another name that will be familiar to Indian cricket fans, Hetmyer was influential for the Windies in last year’s ODI series against India where he followed up a century in the first match with a scintillating knock of 94 in the next to announce himself on the world stage.
Hetmyer was picked up by RCB for 4.2 crores, after an intense bidding war which also included Kings XI, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. After Kohli and AB de Villiers, Hetmyer could be the batsman to provide the RCB middle-order with the extra boost that could prove to be the difference in the end.
With an average of 40 in last year’s Caribbean Premier League scoring 440 runs, the 22-year-old Hetmyer is equipped with all the goods to make this an IPL season to remember for him.
Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Bairstow is the most experienced campaigner in international cricket out of all the other names in this list, which makes it even more surprising to note that this is going to be his first ever IPL season. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.2 crores and was one of only three signings made by the franchise this season.
Being a very important member of the England squad, Bairstow is unlikely to be available for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League. But with his experience, he is sure to be a valuable addition to a squad which did not need an overhaul, but very specific additions in key areas. Bairstow ticks that box for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
First Published: March 19, 2019, 8:26 AM IST