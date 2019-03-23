IPL 2019 | Five Men to Have Left a Mark in Previous Red v Yellow Battles

Loading...
CSK have dominated the rivalry with 14 wins in comparison to RCB’s 7 in 21 IPL encounters between the two franchises. CSK have had a monopoly of late having won the last 6 matches between the two sides.
We look at five players who have absorbed the pressure of this grand occasion and stood out with their performances in the CSK vs RCB battle.
Note: Only players who have played a minimum of 6 CSK vs RCB matches considered
VIRAT KOHLI
Virat Kohli has a stupendous record against CSK. He has amassed 732 runs in just 21 innings at an average of 40.67 and strike rate of 125.77. He has registered as many as 6 fifty-plus scores and twelve 30-plus scores against CSK – showcasing his remarkable consistency against them.
His 29-ball 56 opening the innings in a rain-reduced clash in Bengaluru in 2013 is one of his finest innings against CSK. Another splendid knock which went in vain came in Mumbai in the first Qualifier in 2011 when he remained unbeaten with a 44-ball 70.
MS DHONI
MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)
Dhoni aggregates 610 runs in 20 innings against RCB. His average of 38.13 coupled with an outstanding strike rate of 146.28 suggests that he has finished a number of matches batting in the middle/lower-middle order for CSK. He has, on an average, hit 1.75 sixes in each of these 20 encounters against RCB.
Three of his memorable knocks include a 30-ball 65 in the first ever clash between CSK and RCB in Bengaluru in 2008, a brilliant unbeaten 28-ball 49 in a victorious chase in Bengaluru in 2014 and a scintillating unbeaten 34-ball 70 (including 7 sixes) in a successful 200-plus run chase, again in Bengaluru in 2018.
ZAHEER KHAN
Zaheer Khan picked 13 wickets for RCB in just 7 matches against CSK at an impressive bowling average of 15.38. He had a knack of providing the breakthroughs with the new ball as suggested by his strike rate of 12 against the arch-rivals.
One of his finest performances came in Bengaluru in 2011 when he conceded just 19 runs off his 4 overs (including a maiden) and picked the wickets of Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina within the powerplay. He also picked 4 wickets in 2 overs in a rain-reduced 8-overs-a side encounter in Bengaluru in 2013.
MUTTIAH MURALITHARAN
The great Sri Lanka off-spinner has represented both CSK and RCB. He picked 13 wickets in 8 such encounters at a phenomenal average of 12.69. He was the most restrictive bowler of the rivalry (after Anil Kumble) and gave away runs at an economy rate of just 5.16. He bowled, on an average, 12.63 dot balls in every match – which basically meant that, on an average, in every match, at least 50% of the balls bowled by him were not scored off.
His standout Man of the Match performance came in Port Elizabeth in 2009 when he bowled 4 overs, conceded just 11 runs and picked three wickets (including those of Robin Uthappa and Kevin Pietersen) to help CSK to a thumping 92-run win over RCB. He also returned with 3-25 in 4 overs (for CSK) in Bengaluru in 2010.
ALBIE MORKEL
Albie Morkel represented CSK from 2008-2013 and RCB in 2014. He is the leading wicket-taker in the CSK vs RCB IPL rivalry with 15 wickets in 12 innings. His best bowling figures (also his best figures in terms of wickets taken ever in IPL) came in a losing cause in 2008 in Chennai – 4-32 in 4 overs. He had an excellent bowling strike rate of 16.80 in such matches.
Morkel was also a devastating lower-order batsman. With 43 needed for a win off the last two overs in Chennai in 2012, he hit 28 off the penultimate over from Virat Kohli in what was one of the finest late-flourishes in IPL history. Morkel’s cameo (7-ball 28) took CSK to a thrilling and improbable victory.
First Published: March 23, 2019, 7:48 AM IST