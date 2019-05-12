IPL 2019 | Five Young Players Who Caught The Eye

Loading...
The tournament has become something of a celebration of T20 cricket, where the world’s best come together for a month-long extravaganza of the game’s shortest format.
Yet over the years the tournament has also seen many a young player – whether Indian or overseas – seize the chance to announce himself to the world.
Here are 5 players who did just that in this year’s edition of the tournament.
Riyan Parag
A member of India’s U-19 World Cup winning team, Parag was bought for a mere Rs. 20 lakhs by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 auction. Yet the youngster from Assam would turn out to be one of the biggest finds of the season.
Handy with both the bat and the ball, Parag scored 160 runs in 7 matches at an average of 32 and even took a couple of wickets. He might be young but he has a calm head and doesn’t let himself get affected by pressure.
Royals skipper Steve Smith even said that some of the team’s senior batsmen could learn to bat under the pressure the way Parag did, which is high praise coming from a man considered a modern great in the sport.
Sam Curran
The youngster had already announced himself to the world with a player of the series’ performance during India’s tour of England last year, but his displays in domestic white-ball cricket weren’t as impressive as his exploits in the longer format of the game.
However, Curran showed he has what it takes to be a competent all-rounder with a fine showing for Kings XI Punjab this season. His most memorable performance was his hat-trick against Delhi and he showed promise with the bat too.
KXIP had a mixed season in 2019 but Curran was one of their bright spots and he will look to build on the showings he had this year in the coming seasons.
Shubman Gill
The batsman from Punjab had shown promise in 2018 during his maiden IPL season with the Kolkata Knight Riders, but 2019 was when he came into his own thanks in no small part to the decision to promote him to the top of the order.
A classical stroke player with the ability to hit a big one, Gill is best suited to playing a long innings while keeping the scoreboard ticking and so he proved. He ended the season having scored 296 runs at an average of 32.88.
His best innings came on his home ground of Mohali against KXIP when he smashed 76 to guide Kolkata to an easy win towards the end of the group stages. KKR would hope to see more such performances from him in the future.
Oshane Thomas
Another member of the Royals, Thomas was bought for a healthy price of Rs. 1.5 crore in the 2019 auction. However, he didn’t get a chance to feature in the early stages of the tournament thanks to the presence of Jofra Archer.
Once Archer departed for the England camp, Thomas was handed a chance to shine and he did just that. In the four matches he played, he took 5 wickets at an average of 15.80 and a healthy economy rate of 7.90.
The 22-year old has plenty of promise that he has already shown at international level and the Royals would do well to keep him in the side as he seems like one for the future.
Rahul Chahar
Before the season, many expected Mayank Markande to be the first-choice leg spinner for Mumbai Indians. However, it was Chahar who took up that spot and made it his own with a number of solid showings.
In 12 matches for MI thus far he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 25.14 and a healthy economy of 7.04. Still only 20 years old, the leggie has already shown tremendous quality and will only continue to improve with time.
Chahar has represented India in the U-19 age bracket and given just how important a wrist spinner’s role is in limited overs cricket, he will find himself in the national team’s reckoning if he continues to grow.
First Published: May 12, 2019, 7:00 PM IST