IPL 2019 | 'Future of Indian Batting' - Twitter Admires Gill's Mature Knock

Shubman Gill....future of Indian batting is in very exciting hands. Now, take the team home....make it a habit. ☺️ #KXIPvKKR #IPL
Loving everything about Shubman Gill. #KKR have a fantastic long-term slate ahead if they do plan to mould and make him their future captain. Sheer class, this guy. — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) May 3, 2019
Masterclass from Shubman on his home ground. What a mature innings. He has to have cemented his place as an opener!
So happy to see @RealShubmanGill grab his chances as an opener. Glad he's made a statement after being shoved up and down earlier. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 3, 2019
Emphatic, easy win for #KKR. And many positives too, none more than the composure of Shubman Gill. He is talented, true, but it is his composure that will take him far
Earlier, Kings XI Punjab were rocked early with both KL Rahul and Chris Gayle departing early.
Season officially Done and Dusted for Kings XI Punjab, don't know what happens to them after the 1st half every year!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2019
Gayle and Rahul both back in the hut, KXIP will have to find a new hero tonight. #KXIPvKKR
Nicholas Pooran gave the innings a much-needed impetus but couldn’t bat through but it was Sam Curran who hit his maiden IPL fifty to take his side to a par total.
Wadaya call a poor man’s Gayle: Pooran #KXIPvKKR #sorry — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 3, 2019
High impact knock from Pooran, the little amount he values his wicket is amazing, you get very few batsman who have that elite mentality.
What a fantastic knock, Sam Curran. And particularly pleased to see him whack the t20 specialist/red-ball cricket doomsayer for plenty. #IPL2019 #KXIPvKKR — Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) May 3, 2019
What a knock Sam Curran
From 9 (9) to 55 (24)
46 runs in last 15 balls... incredible finish#KXIPvKKR
Sam Curran has been in and out of the side, has been up and down the order but his 55* off 24 balls tonight was an example of why KXIP should have perhaps stuck with him and trusted him more. Let's see how it goes in the 2nd half. #KXIPvKKR #IPL2019 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 3, 2019
In the chase, Chris Lynn hit a quick 46 to give Kolkata a bright start and Shubhman Gill took up the mantle and saw his side with a brilliant knock.
Good show by @lynny50 !
Think we will be talking about @RealShubmanGill for many many years .... Love the way he plays ..... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 3, 2019
Brilliant innings from Gill. 19 year old Shubman Gill putting on a Masterclass for his mum in the stands. Got to love IPL. #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/6iJ8C6M2IE
Gill has great temperament for sure! Has definitely a very bright future #KXIPvKKR — Tushar Jain (@mainlycricket) May 3, 2019
#KKR @RealShubmanGill - the beautiful future of Indian cricket. Showed his class yet again! So tired of muscle players. Such a refreshing change to watch a calm, composed, copybook AND effective batsman. #IPL2019
“I’ll tell you who I think is a top batsman..it’s Shubman Gill” said @robkey612 to me this morning. Well, Rob, he’s just won #KKR a massive game..so you’re not far wrong mate #KXIPvKKR — Hemant (@hemantbuch) May 3, 2019