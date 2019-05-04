IPL 2019 | 'Future of Indian Batting' - Twitter Admires Gill's Mature Knock

Loading...



Shubman Gill....future of Indian batting is in very exciting hands. Now, take the team home....make it a habit. ☺️ #KXIPvKKR #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 3, 2019

Loving everything about Shubman Gill. #KKR have a fantastic long-term slate ahead if they do plan to mould and make him their future captain. Sheer class, this guy. — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) May 3, 2019



Masterclass from Shubman on his home ground. What a mature innings. He has to have cemented his place as an opener!

— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 3, 2019

So happy to see @RealShubmanGill grab his chances as an opener. Glad he's made a statement after being shoved up and down earlier. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 3, 2019



Emphatic, easy win for #KKR. And many positives too, none more than the composure of Shubman Gill. He is talented, true, but it is his composure that will take him far

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 3, 2019

Season officially Done and Dusted for Kings XI Punjab, don't know what happens to them after the 1st half every year!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2019



Gayle and Rahul both back in the hut, KXIP will have to find a new hero tonight. #KXIPvKKR

— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) May 3, 2019



High impact knock from Pooran, the little amount he values his wicket is amazing, you get very few batsman who have that elite mentality.

— Kieran (@BerbaSpin) May 3, 2019

What a fantastic knock, Sam Curran. And particularly pleased to see him whack the t20 specialist/red-ball cricket doomsayer for plenty. #IPL2019 #KXIPvKKR — Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) May 3, 2019



What a knock Sam Curran

From 9 (9) to 55 (24)

46 runs in last 15 balls... incredible finish#KXIPvKKR

— JSK (@imjsk27) May 3, 2019

Sam Curran has been in and out of the side, has been up and down the order but his 55* off 24 balls tonight was an example of why KXIP should have perhaps stuck with him and trusted him more. Let's see how it goes in the 2nd half. #KXIPvKKR #IPL2019 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 3, 2019



Good show by @lynny50 !

— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 3, 2019

Think we will be talking about @RealShubmanGill for many many years .... Love the way he plays ..... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 3, 2019



Brilliant innings from Gill. 19 year old Shubman Gill putting on a Masterclass for his mum in the stands. Got to love IPL. #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/6iJ8C6M2IE

— Naveen (@ImNsamy) May 3, 2019

Gill has great temperament for sure! Has definitely a very bright future #KXIPvKKR — Tushar Jain (@mainlycricket) May 3, 2019



#KKR @RealShubmanGill - the beautiful future of Indian cricket. Showed his class yet again! So tired of muscle players. Such a refreshing change to watch a calm, composed, copybook AND effective batsman. #IPL2019

— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 3, 2019

“I’ll tell you who I think is a top batsman..it’s Shubman Gill” said @robkey612 to me this morning. Well, Rob, he’s just won #KKR a massive game..so you’re not far wrong mate #KXIPvKKR — Hemant (@hemantbuch) May 3, 2019

