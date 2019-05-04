Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Future of Indian Batting' - Twitter Admires Gill's Mature Knock

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2019, 12:45 AM IST
Kolkata were chasing a stiff target but fifties from Chris Lynn and an brilliant 65* from Shubman Gill saw them home to keep their campaign alive in the tournament as they beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets.













Earlier, Kings XI Punjab were rocked early with both KL Rahul and Chris Gayle departing early.





Nicholas Pooran gave the innings a much-needed impetus but couldn’t bat through but it was Sam Curran who hit his maiden IPL fifty to take his side to a par total.
















In the chase, Chris Lynn hit a quick 46 to give Kolkata a bright start and Shubhman Gill took up the mantle and saw his side with a brilliant knock.

















Andre Russellipl 2019Kings XI punjabkolkata knight riderssam curranShubhman Gill
First Published: May 3, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
