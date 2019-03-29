Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 29, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Gambhir Calls for Samson to Bat at No.4 in World Cup

Impressed by his strokeplay in the course of his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rajasthan Royals, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has called for Sanju Samson to bat at No.4 for India in the upcoming World Cup. Gambhir, who retired recently, called Samson the best wicket-keeper batsman in the country at the moment.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir said, "I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup."



Samson smashed his 102 in just 55 balls, a knock that included ten fours and four massive sixes in a stunning display of power hitting at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Among those who faced the brunt of his assault were the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

24-year old Samson has not exactly been in the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned. Over his IPL career, Samson has scored a total of 1999 runs in 83 games with two centuries at an average of 28.15 and a strike-rate of 129.30. He has a middling List A record though where he has scored 1779 runs in 78 games at an average of 27.36 and a highest score of 90.

However, as he displayed on Friday, on his day Samson has the capability to tear most attacks apart be it any format.
First Published: March 29, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
