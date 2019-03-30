IPL 2019 | Ganguly as Advisor at Eden Gardens Conflict of Interest, Says Complaint

Loading...
BCCI sources informed CricketNext that Ganguly's case was always going to be under 'Conflict of Interest' purview.
"Unlike VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar who are associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively and also part of Cricket Advisory Committee, they are no affiliated to any cricket association like Ganguly," a senior BCCI official informed CricketNext.
Now that a complaint has been filed, Jain will have to look into the matter and pass judgement on the issue.
Earlier on Thursday, Committee of Administrators (CoA) had handed the newly appointed BCCI Ombudsman, retired Justice DK Jain, the additional task of serving as the Ethics Officer of the board. The mandate of the Ethics Officer is to look into matters of conflict of interest involving players, coaches and officials.
Rule 39(1) of the new BCCI Constitution states: “The BCCI shall appoint an Ethics Officer at the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of guidance and resolution in instances of conflict of interest.
"The Ethics Officer shall be a retired Judge of a High Court so appointed by the BCCI after obtaining his/her consent and on terms as determined by the BCCI in keeping with the dignity and stature of the office. The term of an Ethics Officer shall be one year, subject to a maximum of 3 terms in office.”
The post of Ethics Officer had been lying vacant, although CoA had mentioned to the Supreme Court for a requirement of an Ethics Officer in their 10th Status Report submitted on October 28, 2018. However, the SC had not passed any order in this regard.
The CoA on March 12 addressed an email to Jain, requesting him to consider if he would be willing to assume the role and discharge the functions of the BCCI Ethics Officer — as a pro tem measure till such a time that an ethics officer is appointed.
In response, the ombudsman in his letter dated March 21 gave his consent to discharge the duty on an ad hoc basis. With a view to ensure that the measures for avoidance of conflict of interest are implemented immediately and complaints/references relating to conflict of interest can be considered and addressed, the CoA took the step.
"The Ld. Ombudsman of the BCCI, the Hon'ble Justice D.K. Jain (retd.), shall discharge the functions of the BCCI Ethics Officer, in addition to his role as the BCCI Ombudsman, as an ad hoc arrangement till such time that an Ethics Officer is appointed," the CoA said in its latest status report.
The Ombudsman is already handling the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul matter after the duo had made inappropriate comments on the TV chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ and were suspended pending an enquiry. While the suspension was removed as there was no Ombudsman to look into the matter, Jain has now been handed the responsibility to decide the way forward.
First Published: March 30, 2019, 7:17 PM IST