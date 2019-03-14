IPL 2019: Ganguly Insists

Loading...
The former India captain, who is also the Cricket Association of Bengal president, was appointed the team's advisor on Thursday. Ganguly said he took up the role only after consultation with the Committee of Administrators.
"There is absolutely no conflict of interest. I resigned from the IPL governing council earlier. I have spoken to the CoA too before committing myself to the role," Ganguly told PTI.
The former left-handed batsman will work alongside the team’s head coach Ricky Ponting.
"I am feeling very excited. Always wanted to return to cricket. You can say I am a happy man," Ganguly, who had led Kolkata Knight Riders and now defunct Pune Warriors in his playing days, said.
"Yes I was the captain of KKR. But this role is totally different from that. Playing on the field is different from providing inputs sitting in the dugout. As a captain, I also had to execute the plans on the field. But this time the onus is on the cricketers to perform. I think Delhi is stronger than last year. There are some brilliant talents in the franchise. Hopefully we will have a great IPL."
The Delhi franchise, which was previously known as the Delhi Daredevils, have never won an IPL title.
"Sourav is one of the most astute minds in world cricket. A lot of what we see in Indian cricket today was born because of Sourav. His aggression, positivity and never say die attitude are traits we want the Delhi Capitals team to imbibe. It is truly an honour that Sourav has chosen Delhi as his IPL team.
"I have no doubt that our team will benefit immensely from his experience, guidance and advice. Sourav has been like family to me and I am deeply humbled to have him as an advisor," said Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal.
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals begin their IPL against two-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Their first home game will be on March 26, when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Ganguly’s previous association with the IPL came in the 2012 season when he played for the Pune Warriors for two seasons, after having spent the previous three with his home franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
