Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Gayle Embraces Punjabi Spirit, Breaks Into Bhangra

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Gayle Embraces Punjabi Spirit, Breaks Into Bhangra

Twitter

Loading...
This has been the year of the West Indies players in IPL. Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and even Alzarri Joseph have lit up stadiums around India with their performances.

As is often the case with players from the region, they're having a lot of fun off the field too. Earlier, CSK's Bravo had turned hairstylist for his teammate Monu Singh, while Gayle couldn't stop himself from shaking a leg to Punjabi music.

As is routine, the other Kings XI Punjab's players walked out of the bus and deposited their mobile phones before walking into the stadium for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gayle, though, found time for dance.



Gayle has scored 144 runs from four innings this season at a strike-rate of 158.24.
chris gayleipl 2019KXIPOff The Field
First Published: April 9, 2019, 7:05 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking