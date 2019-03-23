IPL 2019 | Getting a Great Vibe from Delhi Capitals This Season: Shaw

Loading...
Shaw has learned to carry this pressure from his teenage days, so the limelight that he achieved after scoring a century on debut against the West Indies is nothing new for him. An unfortunate ankle injury while attempting a catch in a practice match in Australia ruled him out of the entire tour, and there were murmurs of Shaw losing his focus after bursting on to the international scene.
However, the Mumbai opener, who is now fully fit and ready to take up his place as opening batsman for Delhi Capitals, is not perturbed by the pressures of international cricket and IPL.
“Since my school days there has been talk about me playing for India. But only way for me to remain focused was to keep performing with the bat. A lot of people spoke about this (playing for India) and they had lot of expectations from me. I took it up as a challenge when I went out to bat. That’s how I learned to handle the pressure,” Shaw told CricketNext, ahead of the Capitals’ opening IPL-12 fixture against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
It will be a homecoming for Shaw to Mumbai on Sunday, where he learned all of his cricket. Shaw expects a bitter-sweet feeling while opening the innings in front of his home crowd.
“When we come to IPL, I have to play for Delhi but domestically I am from Mumbai. I enjoy playing for both sides. I am getting a great vibe this season, looking at our squad this year,” Shaw said about the opening game against Mumbai.
Shaw was fast-tracked into the Delhi franchise (Daredevils last year) by Australian coach Ricky Ponting last season, who showed faith in his immense talent. The Mumbai youngster repaid Ponting’s faith by scoring 245 runs in nine games in the second-half of IPL-11.
The Capitals opener feels lucky to be guided by legends of the game like Ponting, Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (India A coach) and now Sourav Ganguly (Delhi Capitals advisor).
“None of the legends I have spoken to, they have never confused me. Mentally they have all helped me a lot, whether it’s Ponting, Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Kaif or even Praveen Amre. No coach wants to confuse you, I have benefited from all of their tips,” he said.
He added that he had left all the talk of his injury behind in Australia, saying, “It was disappointing to miss out but winning the series brought me lot of happiness, although I was not part of the playing XI. I was feeling upset because it was a challenge for me to bat well in Australian conditions, it happens in cricket. I have left the injury behind in Australia.”
Shaw, who average 118.5 after his first two Tests, isn’t looking as far ahead as a World Cup berth like a few of his other Capitals teammates yet.
“Personally I want to win the IPL for Delhi that is the main ambition for me. Like last season, I’ll take one game at a time, not look too far ahead,” a confident Shaw said.
Asked what he has learned from Team India’s ODI openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, both his teammates in Mumbai or Delhi Capitals, Shaw said, “Rohit takes his time and bats according to the situation, I can learn from him how to build the innings. Shikhar bhai has his own style, whatever the format might be, I learnt to play my natural game from him.”
First Published: March 23, 2019, 7:07 PM IST