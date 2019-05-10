IPL 2019 | 'God-like Consistency' - Twitter Lauds Clinical Chennai

(Credit: IPL T20)

Excellent and clinical from @ChennaiIPL tonight. That bowling group is awesome. Got to back experience most times in knockout matches. @DelhiCapitals are a team on the up. We will have a 4 time VivoIpl Champion in 2019. Can’t wait for Sunday.

— ian bishop (@irbishi) May 10, 2019



You have to hand it to #CSK. This team could so easily have been all wrong. Virtually every player had an issue, either form or age or a situation in their career. But they are like a movie. It doesn't matter where they come from. In yellow, they are fine. #CSKAlwayFindAWay

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2019

Well played, DC. Entertained throughout. Young team, young captain. From 8th in 2018 to 3rd in 2019. Rabada injury was a blow. Maybe change that Kotla pitch next year. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 10, 2019



Prithvi Shaw looked soo promising especially in the white ball game.. But he became such a disappointment this year! Tchhh! #DC #IPL2019

— Jigarr Jain (@MeinTeraHero) May 10, 2019

When Tahir takes a wicket, both the bowler and the batsman start heading towards the dug out. One walks, other runs. 🏃♂️ #CSKvDC — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) May 10, 2019



Delhi has just not solved its problems on sluggish and turning pitches. Adaptability is so very important.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 10, 2019

Considering that Delhi forgot to bat for the first half of that innings, 147 is a solid score. The relatively shallow CSK batting line-up does give Delhi a chance, if they get early wickets - it's unlikely, but arguably DC don't deserve to still be in this. #CSKvDC #IPL2019 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) May 10, 2019



Dhoni obviously unhappy with the runs conceded in the last over after his bowlers had done splendidly. Not a big score, but Delhi will believe they have a chance defending 147, especially with Chennai's top order wobbly

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 10, 2019

Ishant Sharma: - Wicketless in 6 games during IPL 2017 -Unsold in the auctions of IPL 2018 - @DelhiCapitals' 3rd highest wicket-taker in IPL 2019 and might have just played the most crucial innings of his entire IPL career tonight. #IPL2019 #CSKvDC — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) May 10, 2019



Had anyone told you that a bowler in India's World Cup squad would bowl the last ball and #IshantSharma would step out and hit him for a clean, straight six, and jog back nonchalantly, would you have taken that person seriously?#CSKvDC #DCvCSK #IPL2019 #IPL12 #Qualifier2

— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 10, 2019

So basically @faf1307 tells his team-mates at @ChennaiIPL, you play the earlier matches. When the time comes I will be there to win the big ones. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2019



Needed great faith in Watson for Dhoni to have persisted with him after so many failures in the league phase. He’s come good at the right time in crucial match

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 10, 2019

See that’s the thing. Not easy making runs on this wicket. CSK traditionally slow till the end. Those gifted runs - Paul’s two overs were particularly horrendous - killed DC dead. Allowed Faf to kick off. Allowed Watto to bat at his own pace. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) May 10, 2019



Shane Watson today:

First 20 balls - 18 runs (SR - 90.00)

Next 11 balls - 32 runs (SR - 290.91)#CSKvDC



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 10, 2019

One team that you can bank on never choking. Every other IPL team gets susceptible in such high-pressure chases but not #CSK. https://t.co/faR2VcgR0v — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) May 10, 2019



So #CSK decides to go around the wicket, Chennai - Vizag - Hyderabad instead of a direct route. Mumbaiiii we are coming at you !!!

— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 10, 2019

8 finals in 10 seasons😮 God like consistency from CSK. Congratulations! Well played, DC! Easily the best turnaround story in the IPL :) Was rooting for the underdogs :( Tough luck. Clinical from the yellow army. #MIvsCSK #CSKvDC #DCvCSK #IPL2019 #IPLPlayoffs #IPL — navneethkrishna (@navkrish55) May 10, 2019



Watson was once in RCB 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #CSKvDC

— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 10, 2019

First Published: May 10, 2019, 11:20 PM IST