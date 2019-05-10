Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos
IPL 2019 | 'God-like Consistency' - Twitter Lauds Clinical Chennai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings made it to their third final in a row after they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Friday (May 10) to set up their fourth meeting with Mumbai Indians in 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.












Earlier, Delhi Capitals were asked to bat first and struggled to get going with the bat as Chennai took wickets at regular intervals. It was only thanks to Rishabh Pant that Delhi got something on the board.



















In reply, both Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis hit fifties to set the game up for their side. Despite them falling after getting to their milestones, Chennai was home in time to their eight final in ten years.























chennai super kingsDelhi CapitalsFaf du Plessisipl 2019Shane Watson
First Published: May 10, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
