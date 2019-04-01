Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Want to Learn from Malinga & Zaheer: New MI Recruit Joseph

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
(Image: Mumbai indians)

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is just 22 years of age but has already made rapid strides in international cricket. After bursting on to the scene at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 to guide West Indies to the title, Joseph was fast-tracked into the Test and ODI setup.

The young tearaway from Antigua will now have his first taste of IPL after he was called up as replacement for injured New Zealand paceman Adam Milne in the Mumbai Indians squad. Joseph, who arrived in India just last week, had his first training session with the MI team at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night.



“It’s my first time in India, it’s much bigger than what I am accustomed to back home,” Joseph told MI TV. “There are a lot of tall buildings here, from where I come from there are mainly a lot of trees and a lot of water. This is a very established city, I haven’t really seen much but I am going to try and experience it as much as possible and experience India as a whole."

Joseph, who lost his mother during the second Test against England in February earlier this year, was sitting at home enjoying the T20 tournament when he got the call to come to India.

“I was actually back home and watching IPL, then I got a call from the team manager and it was like ‘Wow, is this real?’ It’s my first time in IPL, with such a big team and such a big reputation. I am just going to come here and give it my all,” Joseph, who was coached by former West Indies paceman Winston Benjamin, said.

The Windies paceman was keen to learn from MI bowling coach Zaheer Khan and teammate Lasith Malinga from Sri Lanka.

“Zaheer Khan and Malinga are two of the best bowlers in the world. So I’ll try to learn as much as I can from them. My aim is to put my best foot forward and do what I can to contribute to the team,” the Antiguan paceman said.
First Published: April 1, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
