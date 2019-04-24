Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Hail Watson!' - Twitter Lauds Watson's Heroics against SRH

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 24, 2019, 12:23 AM IST
Shane Watson’s fabulous half-century led Chennai Super Kings to a six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad and ensured that they retained their unbeaten record at Chepauk in IPL 2019.







The hosts managed to dismiss the dangerous Jonny Bairstow early, but it was all David Warner and Manish Pandey after that as the duo notched up half-centuries.










Pandey continued to battle the heat and helped Sunrisers post 175 on the board.












SRH also managed to get an early wicket, that of Faf du Plessis, but Suresh Raina and Shane Watson bided their time and then capitalized on the loose deliveries.












It was all Watson in the middle overs as the Australian scored 96 to ensure his side remained unbeaten at home.







First Published: April 24, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
