IPL 2019 | 'Hail Watson!' - Twitter Lauds Watson's Heroics against SRH

Chepauk remains a #CSK fortress. @ChennaiIPL @IPL #CSKvSRH
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 23, 2019
It’s easy to sing Dhoni’s praises after the fact, but it must take a special self-belief to stick with someone as out of form as Watson for so long #CSKvSRH
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 23, 2019
@ChennaiIPL back on track. Good to see Shane Watson in beast mode tonight. That was vintage.
— ian bishop (@irbishi) April 23, 2019
The hosts managed to dismiss the dangerous Jonny Bairstow early, but it was all David Warner and Manish Pandey after that as the duo notched up half-centuries.
Had seen fire in his eyes when i met him last year during GT20 Canada. Confidence and hunger are two big things in life in whatever you do. This IPL, Warner is just showing us what they can do. IPL's Tendulkar!#CSKvSRH
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 23, 2019
Warner finally has an average against spin. First time he has been dismissed to spin this season. 284 runs from 171 balls. #IPLGOAT
— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 23, 2019
Incredible how much Warner gives each game. Few more intense players; batting, fielding, fighting.#CSKvSRH
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 23, 2019
Pandey continued to battle the heat and helped Sunrisers post 175 on the board.
Delighted that Manish Pandey has got the right batting position. He was losing himself down the order, even when he was captain of Karnataka. He is a clean striker and he has put on a show today.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2019
Manish Pandey has emerged from the shadows today...
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 23, 2019
manish pandey is aware that the time to audition for india's world cup number 4 spot is over, right? #SRHvCSK
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 23, 2019
Reactions After Manish Pandey innings.#CSKvSRH #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/zc3bUGpFMx
— Rahul Kondeti (@rahulbro24) April 23, 2019
SRH also managed to get an early wicket, that of Faf du Plessis, but Suresh Raina and Shane Watson bided their time and then capitalized on the loose deliveries.
Raina's bat middle is getting a nice workout tonight. Sounding as pleasant as ever.#IPL2019 #CSKvSRH
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 23, 2019
Watson and Raina absolutely killing it in the field
— Inban Udhayanidhi (@IUdhayanidhi) April 23, 2019
Suresh Raina's day! #IPL
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 23, 2019
Watto on fire 💕💪🔥 @ShaneRWatson33
— Rohan Mishra (@rohanmishra143) April 23, 2019
It was all Watson in the middle overs as the Australian scored 96 to ensure his side remained unbeaten at home.
Watson has befriended the 30s.
— Arjun Namboothiri (@ArjunNamboo) April 23, 2019
Watson neutralised Rashid. And that was the Game-Set and Match in #CSK’s favour. The biggest threat. So....Rashid has still never dismissed Watson in T20s. #CSKvSRH #IPL
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 23, 2019
Once again Watson has bludgeoned the Sunrisers. Been a fabulous innings.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2019
96. Hail Watson. Crowd is lamenting cud he not have lasted one more boundary...#CSKvSRH live from chepauk M A chidambaram stadium. pic.twitter.com/yWHZYTc9bG
— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) April 23, 2019