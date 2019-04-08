IPL 2019 | Harbhajan Not Worried About Looming Russell Confrontation

Loading...
"I have been playing 20 years at the top level and taken a few important wickets, so it doesn't matter. Never have I bowled looking at the face of the batsman,” Harbhajan told TOI.
"Till I last knew, they pick me to get these batsmen out. Why should I be worried about Russell, or for that matter, anybody else?”
Russell has been in fine form this season, having scored 207 runs in five matches thus far and striking the ball at an imperious 268.83.
However, Harbhajan’s rolled back the years and has been particularly effective at the Chepauk Stadium. His spell of 2/17 was instrumental in their previous home victory against KXIP.
Asked about what he has been doing differently this season, Harbhajan said going back to his old run-up and banking on his experience have been key to his form.
"I have gone back to my old run-up and coming in from an angle instead of the straight run-up that I was trying in the last few years. The energy in the run-up is more. And don't forget, experience too plays a huge part.
“You can't buy experience in the market, it's something that you acquire by playing. The rest is about keeping yourself fit and doing the right amount of training."
He further added that while he would prefer to play every game for the side, he understands changing the playing XI to suit the opposition and is happy to play well when given the chance.
"Yes, of course, I would love to play all games, but then team composition is important. I have known MS Dhoni for donkey's years and I know team comes first for him as well. Right now, my aim is to ensure that I do the best whenever I get a chance."
He also revealed that he would be more than happy to make a return to the Indian side.
"If they call me, I am always ready."
First Published: April 8, 2019, 10:46 AM IST