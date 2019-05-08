Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya Calls MS Dhoni His 'Inspiration, Friend, Brother & Legend'

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

Mumbai Indians managed to defeat Chennai Super Kings for a third consecutive time this season as they dominated the hosts throughout the course of Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. With this win, MI made it to the IPL final for the fifth time.

Hardik Pandya wasn’t required to do much with the bat as Mumbai cruised towards the low total riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s fifty. However after the conclusion of the game, Pandya was seen sharing pleasantries with CSK captain Indian teammate MS Dhoni.

The star all-rounder even posted a picture on Twitter alongside Dhoni with the caption "My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend”.



Pandya had made his international debut under the captaincy of Dhoni. In the IPL 2019, Pandya has often replicated Dhoni’s signature ‘helicopter shot’. Hence it doesn’t come much of a surprise that he would call the veteran his inspiration.

Both batsmen have been donning the finishing role quite well for their respective teams, which is a positive sign for India ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

While Pandya has scored 386 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 193, MS Dhoni has been lifting the CSK batting order with a tally of 405 runs coming at a splendid strike rate of 135.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
