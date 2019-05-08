IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya Calls MS Dhoni His 'Inspiration, Friend, Brother & Legend'

Loading...
Hardik Pandya wasn’t required to do much with the bat as Mumbai cruised towards the low total riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s fifty. However after the conclusion of the game, Pandya was seen sharing pleasantries with CSK captain Indian teammate MS Dhoni.
The star all-rounder even posted a picture on Twitter alongside Dhoni with the caption "My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend”.
My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend ❤🚁 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yBu0HEiPJw
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 8, 2019
Pandya had made his international debut under the captaincy of Dhoni. In the IPL 2019, Pandya has often replicated Dhoni’s signature ‘helicopter shot’. Hence it doesn’t come much of a surprise that he would call the veteran his inspiration.
Both batsmen have been donning the finishing role quite well for their respective teams, which is a positive sign for India ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.
While Pandya has scored 386 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 193, MS Dhoni has been lifting the CSK batting order with a tally of 405 runs coming at a splendid strike rate of 135.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 12:56 PM IST