IPL 2019 | Pandya Heroics in Vain as KKR Break Losing Streak in Style

Kolkata broke the six-match losing streak in IPL 2019.
Kolkata broke the eight-match losing streak against Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians were struck by 'Russellmania', 'Lynnsanity' and Shubman Gill's class on Sunday (April 28) as Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious by 34 runs, but only after they somehow managed to survive Hardik Pandya's brutal assault.
With 10 points to their name, Kolkata climbed to the No. 5 spot and kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive, while Mumbai are still placed third with 14 points.
Gill (45-ball 76), Chris Lynn (29-ball 54) and Andre Russell (40-ball 80*) were at there very best as Kolkata amassed 232 for 2 in their 20 overs on a belter of a surface. In reply, Mumbai looked down and out at one stage before Hardik Pandya brought the roof down with some unbelievable hitting. The all-rounder blasted six fours and nine sixes in his 34-ball 91 but found no support from the other end as Mumbai finished on 198 for 7.
Asked to bat, both Lynn and Gill looked in fine touch from the word go. The latter commenced his innings by whipping his statemate Barinder Sran for four in the very first delivery before smashing the left-arm paceman for 4 and 6 in the same over. The surface had nothing for the bowlers and that made life extremely easier for Lynn who scored freely against spinners.
Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar kept bowling in his arch and the Australian batsman had no problem in dispatching them all around the park. Lynn slammed eight fours and two sixes and brought up his half-century in 27 balls. However, it was Chahar who broke the 96-run stand by having Lynn caught at wide long-on.
Meanwhile, Gill was slightly more classical with his approach. The right-hander was super aggressive against his former Under-19 teammate Chahar, hitting him for three maximums. The 19-year-old was very smart against Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah and didn't go for a single heave against them. He completed his fifty in the 11th over and shared a 62-run association with Russell.
Russell has been pretty vocal about batting up the order and he was finally granted his wish as he came out to bat at No. 3, and the big-hitting all-rounder didn't disappoint. The 30-year-old took his time to settle in before finally showing his intentions by smoking Chahar for two consecutive sixes. Gill perished after playing his part and that's when Rusell went into 'smash-everything-out-of-the-park' mode.
The Jamaican was on 30 at end of 17 overs and from thereon smacked 50 runs in the last three overs. Dinesh Karthik (7-ball 15*) chipped in with a couple of shots but it was all about Russell in the final three overs, so much that he even refused to take singles in the last over despite a batsman of Karthik's calibre being at the other end.
Russell first hit Hardik for three sixes before hammering three fours and as many maximums in the last two overs to lead Kolkata to the highest total of this season. He walked out with six fours and eight sixes to his name. Meanwhile, apart from Krunal (9.00), not a single bowler finished with an economy of under 10.
In response, Mumbai got off to a worst possible start as they lost their top four - Quinton de Kock (0), Rohit (12), Evin Lewis (15) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) - inside nine overs. Making his IPL debut, Sandeep Warrier did a decent job while Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney and Russell brought in all their international experience as Kolkata choked Mumbai in the first half of their innings.
After ripping Mumbai apart with bat in hand, Russell returned to dismiss Lewis and Suryakumar to leave the visiting side in tatters.
That's when Hardik walked out to bat and straightaway started clearing boundaries without any fuss. The all-rounder from Baroda took Narine and Piyush Chawla to the cleaners and hit five maximums in his first two overs. Karthik was forced to go back to Gurney but there was no stopping Hardik who even brought out the helicopter.
Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard could never get going and was sent back by Narine for 21-ball 20.
Hardik brought up his half-century in just 17 deliveries and kept the attack going along with his elder brother Krunal. Needing 93 runs in five overs, the two smoked Piyush Chawla for 20 runs before collecting 14 runs off Narine's final over to bring the equation down to 59 off three overs.
Hardik then had Gurney on the mat with a 6 and 4 before the left-arm pacer from England had the dangerman caught at long on to seal the match for Kolkata. Krunal threw his bat away at almost everything but by then the game was gone.
First Published: April 28, 2019, 11:56 PM IST