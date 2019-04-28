IPL 2019 | Pandya Smashes Fastest 50 of the Season

Loading...
Pandya reached the landmark from just 17 balls with a massive six of Sunil Narine in the 14th over of the innings, beating Rishabh Pant who had scored a 18-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians.
Interestingly, Kieron Pollard in 2016 and Ishan Kishan in 2017 have also scored 17-ball half-centuries for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik's belligerent knock also becomes the fifth fastest half-century in the history of the IPL.
The all-rounder was finally dismissed for 91 off 34 balls, with his innings nine sixes and six boundaries. He scored almost half of his team's runs and scored them at a strike rate of 267.64.
It is also the highest score in IPL for Pandya and as well as the highest individual score for the Mumbai Indians this year.
He lacked any sort of support from the other end as Mumbai kept losing regular wickets while chasing a mammoth 233.
Earlier, Andre Russell struck 80 from just 40 deliveries to help KKR reach the highest score of the season. Everyone contributed for the home team with youngster Shubhman Gill smashing 76 from 45 balls. Opener Chris Lynn too found form, hitting 54 off 29 balls.
However, Pandya's innings was clearly the main attraction of the night even though it came in a losing effort.
First Published: April 28, 2019, 11:45 PM IST