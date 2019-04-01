IPL 2019 | Have to Admire How Dhoni Gets Job Done: Stokes

Loading...
"You’ve got to admire how Dhoni takes the game deep (as captain) and gets the job done. Sometimes you’ve just got to hold your hand up and say that the best players in the world can do that, and he certainly showed that tonight.”
Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 75 off 46 balls was crucial in CSK reaching a total of 175 in the first innings, before his bowling changes and field setting came to the fore in the second innings to help CSK over the line.
Reflecting on the first three games of the campaign for Rajasthan, Stokes said, “Look, in our first three games we’ve put ourselves into really good positions to win all three of them. We know it’s just about winning those crucial moments. That was the last over and unfortunately we couldn’t cross the line. After losing your first three games, you probably can’t say that you’re taking positives from that but there’s no point in looking back now.
“We’ve got the concentrate on however many games we’ve got because if we lose four or five on the bounce, it’s going to be really tough to come back from that.”
Chasing 176 to win, the Royals were in contention till the last over before Dwayne Bravo stepped up and produced the goods, giving away only three runs and taking his side to an eight wicket win. However, things could have been different if Stokes was still at the crease, who Bravo dismissed off the first ball of the over.
“The plan was to get it down to the last over, the first ball is the most important to get a boundary off,” Stokes said about the last over. “I felt it was unlucky that the ball went straight to the fielder but Bravo is so experienced in those situations, he knows what to do.
“He’s probably one of the best in the world at doing it. So you just need to say well bowled at the end of the day.
Meanwhile, CSK spinner Imran Tahir lauded the efforts of his team, and was all praise for his captain as well.
“I think as a bowling group we did really well. Even while batting, Mahi bhai played unbelievably well and set the tone for us. I’m just really happy with whatever we did as a team, as a group, from the batting point of view and the bowling point of view.
“You know Dhoni really well in these situations because he’s done this so many times, and that’s why he’s called mister cool. I’m just really pleased with everybody and I’m very happy with everyone’s success.”
First Published: April 1, 2019, 8:39 AM IST