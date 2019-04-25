IPL 2019 | Haven’t Been Outplayed, But Need to Win Pressure Moments: Ashwin

Loading...
"There can be so many places where I thought we lost the game, but honestly in a T20 game it's all about winning those pressure moments which we have not been able to win in the last few games," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation.
"If we had actually held onto those crunch moments, we might have had a couple of more points or probably four points but that's that. We weren't able to close it out and the middle order couldn't really close it out in the crucial moments today."
Ashwin also highlighted the fact that a win will change the fortunes of KXIP.
"It's all about getting one win together and we can get on a roll like RCB won three in a row now. So it's all about getting one win and then we go back home and then we probably try to win a couple on the trot."
On the road forward in the tournament, Ashwin said that maintaining faith in the current crop of players is of paramount importance and also pointed out the areas they have to work on.
"It's very important to keep trust in the players. We held onto the giving players enough opportunities to try and come out on trumps.
"It's important to back the players. In all the eleven games we played to be brutally honest, we haven't been outplayed by any opposition which is a great positive for us. The one area we could really work on is the powerplay and the back-end finishing."
On the other hand, RCB opener Parthiv Patel, who has been giving explosive starts to his side said: "We have nothing to lose. We just go and enjoy ourselves. I have been practising hard. There's communication between us (him and Kohli). If I strike at above 150, he can take his time.
"We were unlucky to not finish off games earlier in the tournament. It was about converting performance into results. We have had few tight games not going our way. Happy to be on the other side."
First Published: April 25, 2019, 12:42 AM IST