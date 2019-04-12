Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | ‘Hope for DC Support Too!’ – Local Boy Sourav Ganguly's Message to KKR Fans

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 12, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
IPL 2019 | ‘Hope for DC Support Too!’ – Local Boy Sourav Ganguly's Message to KKR Fans

Source: AFP

Loading...
When Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday, April 12th, needless to say the home team will be supported to the hilt.

But Kolkata boy Sourav Ganguly, who is on board with Delhi Capitals this season as an advisor had a special message for the KKR fans, urging some support for his team as well.

In a video posted by the official Delhi Capitals Twitter account, Ganguly is first seen speaking in native Bengali, before switching over to English.



We can’t help but notice how Ganguly made it a point to remind KKR fans of the result of the first game when the two sides met each other earlier in the tournament. However, it could be a different story this time around with DC languishing in sixth spot while KKR sit in second position.
Delhi Capitalsipl 2019Off The Fieldsourav ganguly
First Published: April 12, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking