IPL 2019 | ‘Hope for DC Support Too!’ – Local Boy Sourav Ganguly's Message to KKR Fans

Loading...
But Kolkata boy Sourav Ganguly, who is on board with Delhi Capitals this season as an advisor had a special message for the KKR fans, urging some support for his team as well.
In a video posted by the official Delhi Capitals Twitter account, Ganguly is first seen speaking in native Bengali, before switching over to English.
.@SGanguly99 + Eden Gardens + #DelhiCapitals is bound to create some beautiful memories!
Here's a very special message from Dada for all DC fans in Kolkata and Bengal ❤
On a scale of 1⃣ to , how excited are you to see him at Eden Gardens tomorrow?#KKRvDC #ThisIsNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/2zlppY7PDn
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2019
We can’t help but notice how Ganguly made it a point to remind KKR fans of the result of the first game when the two sides met each other earlier in the tournament. However, it could be a different story this time around with DC languishing in sixth spot while KKR sit in second position.
First Published: April 12, 2019, 5:04 PM IST