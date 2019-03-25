IPL 2019 | I Always Wanted to Get Back to IPL: Ingram

Loading...
Since his Kolpak move, Ingram has established himself as a T20 gun-for-hire having plied his trade in the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and the PSL. A veteran of 227 T20 games, Ingram averages an impressive 31.10 with 5910 runs at a strike-rate of 140.5.
That the Delhi Capitals splurged Rs 6.4 crores for Ingram speaks volumes of his ability in the T20 format. Before Rishabh Pant’s massacre, Ingram was the one who got Capitals off the block with a 32-ball 47 with seven fours and a six.
“I have been lining up this move to IPL for a couple of years. I was tied up playing six months in SA and six months of County cricket. I felt year and half ago that it was right time to get out and get into world of T20 cricket,” Ingram, who became the first foreign player to score a century in PSL this season, told the media after the Capitals’ opening IPL-12 game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
“IPL was always something that I want to get back to. I have improved a lot as a player. The hype and buzz around cricket in India is amazing and it’s great to be back to it again,” the 33-year-old said.
Ingram arrived in the country only a couple of days ago and put on a crucial 83 runs for the third wicket with Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan (43).
“Losing early wickets is not ideal in T20 cricket. My partnership with Dhawan was vital at that time. I have only been here a couple of days and it’s great to build relations quickly.
“I enjoyed partnership with Shikhi (Shikhar Dhawan) and we got to know each other quite quickly. There were a few smiles and we relaxed each other. We gave a chance for the innings to explode,” Ingram said about the partnership with Dhawan.
Explode the innings certainly did with Pant’s unbeaten 78 off 27 balls which had Ingram raving as well.
“It was a special knock by Pant. Last year I watched him from the couch and he seemed in similar form. It’s good sign for us that he is in such good form, he is a match-winner on his day. Today we saw him in full flow,” he said.
About his South African compatriot Kagiso Rabada’s performance with the ball, Ingram said, “Rabada is a true professional. We see him doing this week in and week out internationally. He bowled a couple of balls in the nets yesterday and said he was ready to go. We are really excited that he is fit and bowling well, he is X-factor type bowler. Even on tough wicket like tonight, he was miserly and picked up a couple of wickets. All good signs for us.”
First Published: March 25, 2019, 4:19 PM IST