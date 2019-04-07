IPL 2019 | I Want to Win the Tournament, Not Limelight: Joseph

Loading...
Joseph's spell of 3.4-1-12-6 bettered former Rajasthan Royals pacer Sohail Tanvir's 6 for 14 against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the IPL (2008).
"Unbelievable! It's a great start. I couldn't have asked for anything better. I will really cherish this moment. I just wanted to go out and put all my effort. My first game, I just wanted to get in the park and get bowling," he said.
"The pitch wasn't the easiest to play on, so the 136... We knew if we could get early wickets we were in for the go."
He's one of only three bowlers, the other being Adam Zampa, to have picked six wickets in an IPL game.
Joseph's stellar show helped Mumbai defend a low total of 136/7, with Hyderabad being bowled out for just 96.
The young speedster's dream spell started with the wicket of David Warner off the very first ball, as he became only the seventh bowler to take a wicket off their first IPL delivery.
Joseph added that he doesn't play for the limelight and instead wants to win this tournament for his team.
"It's not something that I really play for. I only play for wins, not limelight. It's a good feeling but I want to win this tournament. "
Joseph, who made it to the Mumbai squad as a replacement for the injured Adam Milne, went on to become only the second bowler to pick a five-wicket haul on IPL debut, after Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye.
Apart from Warner, Joseph dismissed Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul.
First Published: April 6, 2019, 11:54 PM IST