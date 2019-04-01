IPL 2019 | Iceland Spinner Kató Jónsson Set for Kings XI Punjab Trials

A few words of encouragement from an older, wiser, better spinner. Bhajji (615 white ball wickets at 30.14 with best of 5-18) has really benefited from the help of Kató bhai (629 at 14.27 with best of 9-1). #SRHvRR #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/U9rMJHfU7q