IPL 2019 | If Russell Misses, I will Hit: Morris

Loading...
Morris is fit and raring to go for the rechristened Delhi Capitals after joining the team on Thursday. The South African was fulling his national commitments against Sri Lanka in the T20I series.
The first thing that Morris noticed on his arrival at the Kotla was the ‘slow and low’ nature of the track this year as compared to the previous seasons.
“The biggest difference this time around after talking to some of the boys is that it’s been a bit slower. The ball’s turning and then stopping and that’s the biggest change. In the past, wicket’s been very good, on occasions it has been quick. It’s just been a bit slower this year,” Morris told the media ahead of the Capitals’ second home fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had a big impact on the last match, cleverly using change of pace to make life tough for the home side on Tuesday and claiming three wickets in the process.
“There is enough variation in the wicket. If you bowl cross-seam or wobble-seam, you can have enough impact. There is natural variation. Dwayne’s a world-class bowler, he can do a lot of things, others can’t. So I will want to keep things simple,” Morris said about Bravo’s comments of not using ‘cutters’ on this surface.
Morris has a career strike-rate of 154.8 with the bat and bowling average of 21.71 in T20 cricket. His arrival gives the Capitals option of taking an in-form Rishabh Pant up the order with Morris now capable of playing the role of a finisher.
“We don’t have to worry about Rishabh doing his thing, no matter where he is batting. At the end of the day my role is to be a hard-hitter, score runs at the death and win games for my team. So whether that changes where Rishabh bats, I don’t know but it doesn’t matter because he can make an impact at any position,” the 31-year-old from Pretoria said.
One of the biggest threats for the Capitals in their next match against KKR will be West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, who has a strike-rate of 260 this season after a couple of games.
“Andre Russell is a genius at hitting the cricket ball. At the end of the day, it’s going to be he misses and I hit. I don’t want to give away too many tactics against him. I might look like calm and collected but inside my brain is working over-time.
“I have practiced my whole life to bowl yorkers, bouncers and slower balls and I have got to trust my skills,” Morris said about the plans to stop Russell.
First Published: March 29, 2019, 5:59 PM IST