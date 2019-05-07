IPL 2019 | I'm Just 21, Will Mature With Time: Pant

Loading...
The Delhi wicketkeeper batsman said he takes criticism in his stride, and was confident he'd learn to finish matches consistently with time.
"I take any criticism positively. Finishing matches is important. I will learn to do it consistently. You only learn from your experiences and mistakes. Things don’t change overnight. I am just 21. It’s difficult to think like a 30-year-old man. In due course, my mind will be stronger and there will be a lot of maturity. You need to give it time,” Pant was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
Pant said selection, or the lack of it, doesn't affect him much as he is used to it from childhood.
“It is a setback when you are not selected. I am used to it. But a professional should know how to deal with it. Things will not always be the way you want them to be. When things don’t go your way, you need to find a way to keep yourself positive. The important thing is to know how you can move on," he said.
“Whatever you learn in your childhood helps you a lot. I had to travel a lot to play and met a lot of people. I didn’t get my due easily. There have been certain things for which I was made to push that bit extra. Those things have made me mentally strong."
Pant is often praised as a rare, natural talent for his hitting abilities. However, he wished to draw attention to the hard-work he has put in that has brought him to this level.
“Natural talent sounds nice. But I don’t have enough knowledge about what natural talent is and how it can be linked to hard work. I know that if I had to play top-level cricket then it wouldn’t come without hard work. I was always told to focus on myself, not think ill of others,” he said.
First Published: May 7, 2019, 2:04 PM IST