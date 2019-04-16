IPL 2019 | 'Impressive Ashwin' - Twitter Reflects on Kings XI Punjab's Victory

Source: AFP

Loading...



Ashwin’s 2 sixes off the last 2 balls of the innings the difference

— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) April 16, 2019

Actually, Ashwin has been pretty impressive in this IPL as a bowler. He had looked very off in shorter formats over the last two-three years. So good comeback from a determined player. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) April 16, 2019



What we do not see in TV are the ground dimensions. Punjab used it very well today. Made RR try to hit the longer boundary by bowling length. In grounds like Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mohali you cannot take the match so deep.Need to smash earlier in the PP as sixes are hard #IPL2019



— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 16, 2019



I had to jinx him :-( — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 16, 2019



Shreyas Gopal bowling. Mayank Agarwal batting. K L Rahul at the non-striker’s end. Stuart Binny was the man with the diving effort.

Karnataka Premier League??? ☺️ #KXIPvRR



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2019



Rahul looks to be in some kind of a `thinking ahead to the World Cup stupor tonite. But he's still there and can cut loose any time, which is a big threat to Rajasthan — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 16, 2019



Rahul needs to make the back 10 overs count. Luckily the runs that Gayle and Mayank got have given him breathing space. But he needs to start now

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019

Don’t like Rahul’s new approach of playing within himself for a late flourish. It’s fraught with risk. Backfired tonight. If RR chase this comfortably Rahul’s innings would have a lot to do with it. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 16, 2019



Well played, David Miller. Top innings.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 16, 2019

David Miller is such a clean hitter — JSK (@imjsk27) April 16, 2019



ashwin does tend to land some punches against the royals #KXIPvRR



— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 16, 2019



Ashwin finally connects the scoop he has been trying to since 2011 WC. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) April 16, 2019



Jofra Archer has been outstanding again. Could light up the World Cup.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019

England’s selectors need to ask themselves 2 questions: (1) Will Joffra Archer make our already excellent team better? (2) Are our captain and coach good man managers? If the answer to both is yes then Archer fits seamlessly into the team culture & set-up. — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 16, 2019

Giving third consecutive over to Arshdeep worked for Ashwin. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2019



That is brilliant, lot of credit to Ashwin to actually back Arshdeep against Buttler. Bowled a good first over, might have pulled him out of the attack v Buttler.



Bowled him a second, and then a third. Gets him out.#IPL2019 #KXIPvRR



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 16, 2019



No Buttler vs Ashwin. #sigh — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 16, 2019



BOOOO, ARSHDEEP! No Buttler vs Ashwin tonight. #IPL2019

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 16, 2019

I am afraid #RR have only re-emphasised the importance of Buttler... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019



Keeping Rahane on strike in the final overs isn’t a bad tactic. On a big ground like Mohali. Doesn’t have the power game to clear the fence. Best suited as an opener. #KXIPvRR

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2019

Poor Rahane can't get a break. There's literally no situation in a T20 innings where a batsman like him fits. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) April 16, 2019



Rahane simply isn’t a T20 player. He can’t open, he can’t bat in the middle-order, he can’t finish. He is a wonderful fielder and a very nice guy, but not a T20 player #KXIPvRR



— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 16, 2019



First Published: April 16, 2019, 11:59 PM IST