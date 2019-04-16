Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Impressive Ashwin' - Twitter Reflects on Kings XI Punjab's Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Source: AFP

Kings XI Punjab completed their double over Rajasthan Royals as the hosts registered a 12-run victory in Mohali on Tuesday.






After being asked to bat first, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 75 in the first 10 overs. Chris Gayle struck a few blows, Mayank Agarwal grabbed the spotlight before his dismissal. KL Rahul also had a few troubles at the start of this innings.








But some big hitting from the Indian opener and David Miller, and a cameo by Ravichandran Ashwin helped the hosts finish on 182 for 6. But Jofra Archer took some praise home for his exceptional spell.
















Jos Buttler looked set for a big innings but 20-year-old Arshdeep Singh removed the dangerous batsman with an excellent slower delivery.








Rajasthan Royals never managed to get the run-chase going. Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane produced decent knocks but they weren’t good enough to take their side home. Stuart Binny produced some big hits at the end, but they eventually ended up runs short.










First Published: April 16, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
