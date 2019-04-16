IPL 2019 | 'Impressive Ashwin' - Twitter Reflects on Kings XI Punjab's Victory

Loading...
Ashwin’s 2 sixes off the last 2 balls of the innings the difference
— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) April 16, 2019
Actually, Ashwin has been pretty impressive in this IPL as a bowler. He had looked very off in shorter formats over the last two-three years. So good comeback from a determined player. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) April 16, 2019
What we do not see in TV are the ground dimensions. Punjab used it very well today. Made RR try to hit the longer boundary by bowling length. In grounds like Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mohali you cannot take the match so deep.Need to smash earlier in the PP as sixes are hard #IPL2019
— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 16, 2019
After being asked to bat first, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 75 in the first 10 overs. Chris Gayle struck a few blows, Mayank Agarwal grabbed the spotlight before his dismissal. KL Rahul also had a few troubles at the start of this innings.
I had to jinx him :-( — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 16, 2019
Shreyas Gopal bowling. Mayank Agarwal batting. K L Rahul at the non-striker’s end. Stuart Binny was the man with the diving effort.
Karnataka Premier League??? ☺️ #KXIPvRR
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2019
Rahul looks to be in some kind of a `thinking ahead to the World Cup stupor tonite. But he's still there and can cut loose any time, which is a big threat to Rajasthan — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 16, 2019
Rahul needs to make the back 10 overs count. Luckily the runs that Gayle and Mayank got have given him breathing space. But he needs to start now
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019
But some big hitting from the Indian opener and David Miller, and a cameo by Ravichandran Ashwin helped the hosts finish on 182 for 6. But Jofra Archer took some praise home for his exceptional spell.
Don’t like Rahul’s new approach of playing within himself for a late flourish. It’s fraught with risk. Backfired tonight. If RR chase this comfortably Rahul’s innings would have a lot to do with it. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 16, 2019
Well played, David Miller. Top innings.
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 16, 2019
David Miller is such a clean hitter — JSK (@imjsk27) April 16, 2019
ashwin does tend to land some punches against the royals #KXIPvRR
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 16, 2019
Ashwin finally connects the scoop he has been trying to since 2011 WC. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) April 16, 2019
Jofra Archer has been outstanding again. Could light up the World Cup.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019
England’s selectors need to ask themselves 2 questions: (1) Will Joffra Archer make our already excellent team better? (2) Are our captain and coach good man managers? If the answer to both is yes then Archer fits seamlessly into the team culture & set-up. — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 16, 2019
Jos Buttler looked set for a big innings but 20-year-old Arshdeep Singh removed the dangerous batsman with an excellent slower delivery.
Giving third consecutive over to Arshdeep worked for Ashwin. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2019
That is brilliant, lot of credit to Ashwin to actually back Arshdeep against Buttler. Bowled a good first over, might have pulled him out of the attack v Buttler.
Bowled him a second, and then a third. Gets him out.#IPL2019 #KXIPvRR
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 16, 2019
No Buttler vs Ashwin. #sigh — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 16, 2019
BOOOO, ARSHDEEP! No Buttler vs Ashwin tonight. #IPL2019
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 16, 2019
Rajasthan Royals never managed to get the run-chase going. Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane produced decent knocks but they weren’t good enough to take their side home. Stuart Binny produced some big hits at the end, but they eventually ended up runs short.
I am afraid #RR have only re-emphasised the importance of Buttler... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019
Keeping Rahane on strike in the final overs isn’t a bad tactic. On a big ground like Mohali. Doesn’t have the power game to clear the fence. Best suited as an opener. #KXIPvRR
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2019
Poor Rahane can't get a break. There's literally no situation in a T20 innings where a batsman like him fits. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) April 16, 2019
Rahane simply isn’t a T20 player. He can’t open, he can’t bat in the middle-order, he can’t finish. He is a wonderful fielder and a very nice guy, but not a T20 player #KXIPvRR
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 16, 2019
